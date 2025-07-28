Hasnat: Many engaging in extortion misusing NCP name

Hasnat Abdullah, chief organizer (southern region) of the National Citizen Party (NCP), on Monday condemned members who, he alleged, are engaging in extortion by misusing the party’s name and banner.

“It is very unfortunate that many are getting involved in extortion using our name and identity, using the NCP’s banner. Our activists say we want a new political arrangement, but then go and commit extortion—these things we will not tolerate," he said at the NCP’s “July March to Build the Nation” and street rally in Mymensingh.

"We do not need millions of activists. We do not need millions of leaders. The NCP will not be a safe haven for extortionists.”

Emphasizing the need to clean up one’s own house first, Hasnat said: “There is another type of activist—those who flatter and take selfies. You cannot find them when you call them to a program. You cannot find them when you call them to work. They just follow the leader around. They take a selfie and post it on Facebook... You must resist them.

"First, fix your own house. A purification campaign must be carried out in your own house. I do not need these selfie-takers, these flatterers.”