Nasiruddin slams Babar over 10-truck arms haul

Nasiruddin Patwari, chief coordinator of the National Citizen Party (NCP), has lambasted former state minister Lutfozzaman Babar over a 10-truck arms consignment seized in Chittagong in 2004.

While speaking on Sunday at a street rally at the old Collectorate field in Netrokona town, following the party's July March program, Nasiruddin criticized the handling of the infamous 10-truck arms haul, calling it a grave threat to the country's sovereignty and regional stability.

“Numerous murders and incidents have occurred in Bangladesh. Among them, one of the most significant was the 10-truck arms shipment. If you could not even handle 10 truckloads of weapons, why were you bringing them in? This arms story in South Asia has threatened Bangladesh’s sovereignty and endangered countless lives.”

Nasiruddin continued: “I respect Babar Bhai (former state minister for home affairs Lutfozzaman Babar) as a leader who endured imprisonment. But I do not support your actions. Because of this incident, the BNP failed to come to power. A murderer and fascist like Hasina came to power instead. For 15 years, BNP leaders and activists were oppressed. My brothers were killed and shot at. You, too, will be held accountable in the court of history. We want peace, not chaos.”

He added: “When one person holds judicial power, parliamentary authority, and executive control—this is why we have demanded elections in the upper house through the proportional representation (PR) system, to ensure a balance of power. But those who want to cling to fascist power structures are trying to deceive the people. Stay united on the streets. The people of Bangladesh will return home with a ticket for a new constitution, reforms, and the trial of Sheikh Hasina.”

Other speakers at the rally included NCP Convener Nahid Islam.