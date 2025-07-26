Saturday, July 26, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Mustafa Haider: Yunus likely to announce election date within days

He also said that the chief adviser made it clear that election is the only way forward to restore order

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus. Photo: Facebook/Chief adviser GOB
Update : 26 Jul 2025, 07:48 PM

Chairman of the Jatiya Party (Kazi Zafar faction) Mustafa Jamal Haider on Saturday said Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus is expected to announce a specific date for the upcoming national election within the next four to five days.

“I am pleased to share that the chief adviser has categorically said he will announce an exact date for the election within four to five days,” Haider told reporters.

He made the remarks after a meeting between Prof Yunus and leaders of 12 political parties at the state guesthouse Jamuna.

Haider described the anticipated announcement as ‘a message of great joy for the nation’.

He said holding a national election is the only practical way to resolve the current political turmoil in the country. “Many problems will be addressed through the election. It will help bring an end to the ongoing unrest.

Haider also said the chief adviser made it clear during the meeting that elections are the only way forward to restore order. “He assured us that a specific election date will be announced within the next four to five days.”

He said they told the chief adviser that the political parties would not allow any opportunity for the return of the fascist force that was overthrown last year through a mass uprising.

Haider, who also leads the 12-party alliance, a key ally of the BNP, said their main objective is now to restore the people's democratic rights and form a democratic government through a national election which will pave the way for eliminating fascist forces through united efforts.

Earlier, Professor Muhammad Yunus had a meeting with leaders from 12 more political parties and discussed the country’s overall situation.

The meeting began around 5pm at the state guest house Jamuna, said Chief Adviser’s Senior Assistant Press Secretary Foyez Ahammad.

As part of his efforts to engage with a broad range of political stakeholders, the chief adviser began this new round of talks with a meeting on Tuesday with leaders of four major political parties-- BNP, Jamaat-e-Islami, Islami Andolan Bangladesh, and National Citizen Party (NCP).

A day later, Dr Yunus also held discussions with leaders from 13 other political parties, including Ganosamhati Andolon, AB Party, Nagorik Oikya, Gono Odhikar Parishad, Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), Khelafat Majlis, Biplobi Workers Party, Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD) and Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB).

Topics:

Muhammad YunusBangladesh election
Read More

Dhaka-Delhi ties show positive signs, goodwill despite border worries

CA Yunus holding talks with 14 political parties

Fakhrul: No real reform possible without elected representatives

CEC: Election to be held under existing system until constitution is amended

CEC pledges credible polls

Chief Adviser directs to prepare list of victims killed by AL in 15 years

Latest News

One new Covid case reported in 24hrs

Coach detaches from Cox’s Bazar Express, disrupting train services

Man facing 23 cases hacked to death in Comilla

Dhaka-Delhi ties show positive signs, goodwill despite border worries

IGP: Life is not always a straight path

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x