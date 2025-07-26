Saturday, July 26, 2025

Fakhrul: BNP to prioritize child labour elimination if elected

Fakhrul commends ESDO's initiatives of eliminating child labour in Thakurgaon

File image of Mirza Fakhrul. Photo: Collected
Update : 26 Jul 2025, 04:45 PM

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Saturday said eliminating child labour and reintegrating working children into education and a healthy lifestyle would be a top priority for the BNP if elected to power.

He made the comments while virtually addressing a program from Dhaka titled "Presentation of Experiences and Successes of the Thakurgaon Model on Child Labour Elimination", organized by the Eco-Social Development Organisation (ESDO) at its head office in Gobindanagar, Thakurgaon.

“Considering the country's economic reality, eliminating child labour is a major challenge. However, ESDO has undertaken commendable initiatives in Thakurgaon. I extend my heartfelt thanks to them,” Fakhrul said.

ESDO Executive Director Dr Md Shahid Uz Zaman presided over the event.

Topics:

ThakurgaonMirza Fakhrul Islam AlamgirBangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP)
