Fakhrul: BNP to prioritize child labour elimination if elected

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Saturday said eliminating child labour and reintegrating working children into education and a healthy lifestyle would be a top priority for the BNP if elected to power.

He made the comments while virtually addressing a program from Dhaka titled "Presentation of Experiences and Successes of the Thakurgaon Model on Child Labour Elimination", organized by the Eco-Social Development Organisation (ESDO) at its head office in Gobindanagar, Thakurgaon.

“Considering the country's economic reality, eliminating child labour is a major challenge. However, ESDO has undertaken commendable initiatives in Thakurgaon. I extend my heartfelt thanks to them,” Fakhrul said.

ESDO Executive Director Dr Md Shahid Uz Zaman presided over the event.