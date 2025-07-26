Saturday, July 26, 2025

Fakhrul: No real reform possible without elected representatives

Fakhrul blamed the existing bureaucracy for holding back country’s development

File image of Mirza Fakhrul. Photo: Collected
Update : 26 Jul 2025, 02:41 PM

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Saturday said no real reform is possible without involving people’s representatives and establishing a proper democratic structure through a national election.

Speaking at a discussion, he also criticized those who think reforms can happen overnight or just through a few meetings. “Reform must be carried out through a process. It is a continuous process,” he said.

The BNP leader said if the government thinks the police will stop taking bribes from tomorrow just because it wants them to, it will not happen. “You have to build a structure where bribery is discouraged.”

Zia Parishad organized the program titled 'July Uprising: Expectation and Achievement' at the National Press Club, marking the first anniversary of last year’s uprising that led to the fall of what he described as the fascist rule of Sheikh Hasina.

Fakhrul also blamed the existing bureaucracy for holding back the country’s development.

“Our bureaucracy is a major obstacle to development. It is a negative bureaucracy and must be turned into a positive one. To do that, we mainly need to involve the people in the process,” he said.

The BNP leader said political parties should focus on returning to the people, learning about their needs and reflecting those needs in running the country.

Referring to the criticism BNP faces for demanding elections, Fakhrul said: “As soon as we started talking about the election, they began saying BNP only wants polls. But has anyone thought about why do we want the election?”

He explained that without elections, true public representatives cannot be chosen. “And without representatives, how can they go to parliament? And if there is no elected parliament, how can people’s rule be established?”

“You cannot just hire a few people from home and abroad to run a country. It’s not possible,” Fakhrul remarked.

