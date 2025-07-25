Nahid: Sylhet to be major NCP stronghold in new Bangladesh

National Citizen Party (NCP) Convener Nahid Islam on Friday expressed conviction that Sylhet would become one of the NCP’s strongest bases in building a new Bangladesh.

He made the comment while addressing a street rally at Sylhet Central Shaheed Minar following a procession in the city, held as part of the party’s ongoing “July Campaign.”

“Sylhet has always stood at the forefront of history - from the 1947 referendum to the Liberation War and the July uprising. But the people of Sylhet have long been deprived first by the British, then by Pakistan and even during the Awami League era,” Nahid said.

Paying tribute to the 17 Sylhet residents who lost their lives in the July uprising, including journalist ATM Turab, he said the NCP remains committed to realizing their dreams through the creation of a just and inclusive Bangladesh.

Nahid also noted the vital role of expatriates, particularly the Sylheti community in London, in contributing to the country’s economy.

“Our economy moves forward with the sweat of our brothers abroad. We are fighting for their voting rights and believe they should have a role in national policymaking,” he added.

Calling for mass participation in the party’s upcoming rally in Dhaka on August 3, he said the “July Charter” and “July Declaration” would be formally announced on that day.

NCP’s Southern Region Coordinator Hasnat Abdullah also addressed the rally, saying: “Our country has always been run by administrators, businessmen or the military — never by the people. We want to build a people’s Bangladesh.”

He further said that the NCP is neither a party of extortionists nor of opportunists.

“The NCP has emerged from crises—by resolving challenges and addressing problems. It has risen by laying fascism to rest and closing the chapter of the Awami League,” he said.

Nasiruddin Patwari, chief coordinator of NCP, said: “We are not opposed to the BNP, nor are we against Khaleda Zia, Tarique Rahman, or Ziaur Rahman. However, we will not allow any space in Bangladesh for extortionists. We will not allow syndicates or crimimals to exist here."

He added: "If there is any future alliance, those who wish to join us as comrades must accept one condition: extortion, terrorism and syndicates will not be tolerated in Bangladesh. Politics must be conducted for the people of this country.”

Nahid Islam concluded, saying that the NCP has positioned itself as a clean political alternative, free from corruption and extortion.