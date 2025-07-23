Khasru: Tarique Rahman envisions a free economy

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Standing Committee Member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury has said that BNP’s Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman is envisioning a free economy and economic democratisation.

“There will be no dominance or capture in the economy,” he said.

He made these remarks on Wednesday, while addressing the Mymensingh Divisional Business Conference as the chief guest.

Amir Khasru said: “The economy must remain open so that everyone has the opportunity to participate. Tareque Rahman’s vision for the future is a creative economy.”

Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury called upon business leaders to take private initiatives to establish an EPZ in the Mymensingh division.