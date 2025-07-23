Wednesday, July 23, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Khasru: Tarique Rahman envisions a free economy

'The economy must remain open so that everyone has the opportunity to participate'

Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 23 Jul 2025, 05:20 PM

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Standing Committee Member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury has said that BNP’s Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman is envisioning a free economy and economic democratisation.

“There will be no dominance or capture in the economy,” he said.

He made these remarks on Wednesday, while addressing the Mymensingh Divisional Business Conference as the chief guest.

Amir Khasru said: “The economy must remain open so that everyone has the opportunity to participate. Tareque Rahman’s vision for the future is a creative economy.”

Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury called upon business leaders to take private initiatives to establish an EPZ in the Mymensingh division.

Topics:

Tarique RahmanAmir Khasru Mahmud ChowdhuryBangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP)
Read More

Yunus holds emergency meeting with political parties

NCC rules out dual role for PM as party chief

Tarique: No single party can claim credit for July uprising

Khaleda Zia mourns casualties in aircraft crash

Political parties express grief over Uttara plane crash

Tarique urges BNP men to stand by victims of BAF aircraft crash

Latest News

Bangladesh awaits US response to tariff talks

India to send burn-specialist medical team to Dhaka

Death toll rises to 8 in Natore road crash

AB Bank hands over vehicles to Islamic University of Technology

Premier Bank signs tripartite deal with Bank of Huzhou

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x