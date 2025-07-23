Fakhrul: Anti-fascist unity remains intact

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said that the anti-fascist alliance remains solid.

He said: “In the media, we often see a lot of chatter among political parties—sometimes in favor, sometimes against, sometimes criticism…but this is all part of politics. Politics inherently involves differences of opinion and the attempt to counter opponents through speech.”

He made the remarks while speaking to reporters on Wednesday afternoon following a meeting with leaders of the Jatiyatabadi Khudro Jatigoshti at the BNP chairperson’s office in Gulshan.

Mirza Fakhrul said: “Democracy means allowing a hundred flowers to bloom and letting everyone speak. Only when an environment is created for hearing everyone’s opinion can the breeze of democracy truly blow.”

Expressing hope for a swift election, he added: “The chief adviser called upon political parties…we held discussions…and as per our previous ‘commitment to cooperate with the interim government,’ we reiterated our full support. At the same time, we emphasized that the election process must be completed quickly and within the set timeline. The chief adviser has promised elections by mid-February—we believe that this commitment should be implemented without delay.”

He further said: “It’s important to make a clear and unambiguous announcement in this regard. We have conveyed this message to the chief adviser in no uncertain terms. He has informed us that steps will be taken accordingly. As a political party, we have always wanted the country to be governed by a political government. In the absence of a political government, such crises tend to intensify.”

The BNP leader added: “Whenever a crisis arises, the chief adviser invites us, and I attend. However, I believe more frequent engagement would be beneficial. That could have helped avoid many of the problems we’re seeing now.”

Referring to the recent incident at Milestone College, he said: “Yesterday, a tragic plane crash led to the loss of many young lives. I went to see the site myself. Our Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia and Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman have expressed their condolences.”

He continued: “At Milestone school, students had confined two advisers and the press secretary, and due to complications regarding examinations, some students even entered the Secretariat. This was essentially an administrative failure and resulted in a law-and-order situation, which everyone witnessed.”

Fakhrul believes this is why the chief adviser organized a dialogue with those fighting against fascism. “We have reiterated our previous position that we will provide full cooperation to the government,” he said.

On the proposal of a National Consensus Commission, he noted: “It’s a proposal under discussion. BNP has provided its opinion, and other parties are also sharing theirs. A position will be established through continued dialogue.”

Responding to questions about recent incidents of unrest, Fakhrul stated: “We’ve noticed some disturbances. The incident in Gopalganj seems politically motivated. There’s clearly a conspiracy to sabotage the election.”

“Even in the Secretariat intrusion, some fascist elements were present. Their goal was to create chaos. However, the people are now alert and aware. No conspiracy will succeed.”