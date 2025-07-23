Tarique: We must face this crisis with unity

BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman has called on all pro-democracy allies to remain calm and united during the nation’s time of mourning, saying Bangladesh must stay united to overcome any crisis.

In a statement posted on his verified Facebook page on Tuesday, he said every challenge must be faced with solidarity.

"We must build a society based on tolerance and self-restraint to put an end to divisive conflicts and mob disorder.”

Tarique also voiced concern over reports that members of "a banned student political organization" are instigating unrest and provoking violence between civilians and police.

He urged such groups to refrain from using this tragic moment in Bangladesh’s history for personal or political gain.

Instead, he said, the focus should be on national unity, compassion, and collective responsibility.

“Our energy should go toward locating missing loved ones, accurately accounting for the deceased, ensuring the best possible treatment for the injured, and allowing the authorities to carry out a fair investigation into the cause of the plane crash,” Tarique said, referring to Monday's deadly jet crash at Milestone School and College in Uttara.

He expressed deep sympathy for the victims and grieving families, reiterating that Bangladesh must remain united and face every crisis with solidarity.