Political parties call for stronger govt role in ensuring stability in meeting with Yunus

Key leaders of the country’s four major political parties met with Chief Adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus on Tuesday night, urging the government to take a more proactive role in maintaining law and order.

They acknowledged some shortfall in current efforts by the government and called for greater resolve in addressing the issue.

The leaders also emphasized the importance of ensuring a smooth path toward the upcoming election, scheduled for 2026.

During the meeting, they also vowed to remain united in their efforts against fascism and said there is no lack of unity among parties in opposing fascism.

Following the lengthy discussion, Law Adviser Dr Asif Nazrul briefed the media, noting that the meeting concluded on a positive note.

"There is strong unity when it comes to confronting fascism, with no conflict or disagreement among political parties," said the adviser.

The meeting, called by the chief adviser, started at 9pm at the state guest house Jamuna.

A number of advisers and Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam were present.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, Standing Committee Member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury; Jamaat-e-Islami Nayeb-e-Ameer Abdullah Mohammad Taher and Assistant Secretary General Hamidur Rahman Azad; National Citizen Party (NCP) Convener Nahid Islam and Member Secretary Akhtar Hossain; and Islami Andolan Bangladesh Presidium Member Prof Ashraf Ali Akon and Joint Secretary General Gazi Ataur Rahman joined the meeting.