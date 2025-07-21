Monday, July 21, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Tarique: No single party can claim credit for July uprising

He urges the need to remember the sacrifices of its martyrs despite new political shifts

BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman today attended virtually at a discussion on ‘Role of professionals to the anti-Awami fascism movement and July uprising. Photo: Collected
Update : 21 Jul 2025, 10:11 PM

BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman on Monday said the credit for the July uprising does not belong to any single party or group.

"From the very beginning, we have been saying that people from all walks of life participated in the July mass uprising for a democratic Bangladesh and establish of their rights," he said.

"Amidst new political calculations and polarizations, we must not forget the sacrifices of all the martyrs of the mass uprising," he said.

Tarique Rahman made the comments while attending virtually at a discussion on "Role of professionals to the anti-Awami fascism movement and July uprising" on Monday.

Bangladesh Sammilito Peshajibi Parishad (BSPP), a pro-BNP platform, organized the event at Institution of Engineers.

Family members of the martyred from private universities in July Uprising and professionals, who were oppressed by the fascist Awami regime, were honoured in the event.

Tarique Rahman said the Proportional Representation (PR) electoral system is not suitable for Bangladesh in this political context.

“Some political parties are demanding the PR electoral system in the country, which will pave the way of secession, fascism and extremism in the state and politics,” he observed.

The PR electoral system might create a confusing society, leading to an unstable government and endangering the country's independence and sovereignty, he added. 

Tarique Rahman prayed for the salvation of the departed soul of those killed in an aircraft crash in Uttara and quick recovery to the injured persons.

He asked the party leaders and workers to stand beside the bereaved families and cooperate with the law enforcement agencies to control the situation.

Tarique RahmanBangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP)Revolution 2024
