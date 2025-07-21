Monday, July 21, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

BNP leaders visit Uttara jet crash site, Fakhrul goes to burn institute

Party leaders visited the scene on the instructions of BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman

Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 21 Jul 2025, 07:05 PM

Following the crash of a Bangladesh Air Force training aircraft on the campus of Milestone School and College in the Diabari area of Dhaka on Monday, delegations from the BNP, the “Amra BNP Poribar” platform, and several affiliated organizations visited the site, while BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir visited the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery to inquire about the injured.

Party leaders visited the scene on the instructions of BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman.

According to the BNP Media Cell, leaders and activists from various affiliated and associated bodies of the party are volunteering at the crash site.

BNP Media Cell Member Shayrul Kabir Khan said Fakhrul went to the burn institute to check on the injured and spoke with the attending doctors.

The aircraft crashed around 1:15pm, hitting a two-story building of Milestone School.

So far, 19 deaths and 164 injuries have been reported.

Topics:

Mirza Fakhrul Islam AlamgirMilestone College Plane Crash
Read More

Uttara jet crash: Victims' bodies to be handed over to families after identification

ISPR: High-level panel to probe Uttara jet crash

ISPR: Pilot tried to steer jet away from populated areas before fatal crash

Child missing after Uttara jet crash reunited with father after agonizing wait

Emergency contact numbers released for missing students in Uttara plane crash

Blood donation sought at burn institute following Uttara plane crash

Latest News

Troubled NBFIs in BB’s liquidation target

Uttara jet crash: Victims' bodies to be handed over to families after identification

ISPR: High-level panel to probe Uttara jet crash

ISPR: Pilot tried to steer jet away from populated areas before fatal crash

NCC Bank celebrates recognition as a top sustainable bank

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ
Document
img img img img img img img img img img img img img

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x