BNP leaders visit Uttara jet crash site, Fakhrul goes to burn institute

Following the crash of a Bangladesh Air Force training aircraft on the campus of Milestone School and College in the Diabari area of Dhaka on Monday, delegations from the BNP, the “Amra BNP Poribar” platform, and several affiliated organizations visited the site, while BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir visited the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery to inquire about the injured.

Party leaders visited the scene on the instructions of BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman.

According to the BNP Media Cell, leaders and activists from various affiliated and associated bodies of the party are volunteering at the crash site.

BNP Media Cell Member Shayrul Kabir Khan said Fakhrul went to the burn institute to check on the injured and spoke with the attending doctors.

The aircraft crashed around 1:15pm, hitting a two-story building of Milestone School.

So far, 19 deaths and 164 injuries have been reported.