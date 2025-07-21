Tarique urges BNP men to stand by victims of BAF aircraft crash

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) acting Chairman Tarique Rahman has called upon leaders, activists, and professionals of the party to stand by the affected in a Bangladesh Air Force training aircraft crash on the Milestone School and College campus in the Diabari area of Uttara, Dhaka, on Monday afternoon.

“We are heartbroken by the tragic aircraft crash at Milestone College. No student should face such horror in institutions meant to facilitate their learning, growth, and well-being,” he wrote in a Facebook post from his verified page.

Tarique Rahman said: “My earnest prayers are with the shaken young souls, and I call upon leaders, activists, and professionals of the BNP to stand beside the affected persons. Together, as a united nation, we must cope with this situation”.