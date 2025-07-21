Monday, July 21, 2025

Political parties express grief over Uttara plane crash

The parties urged the government to adopt preventive steps and offered prayers for the victims

Fire service personnel recovering the wreckage of the F-7 training jet that crashed at Milestone School and College. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 21 Jul 2025, 06:19 PM

Several political parties, including the BNP, Jamaat-e-Islami, National Citizen Party (NCP), Islami Andolan Bangladesh, expressed profound grief on Monday over the crash of a Bangladesh Air Force F-7 training aircraft at Milestone College in Dhaka’s Uttara, which claimed at least 19 lives

BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman shared his reaction in a Facebook post, writing: "We are heartbroken by the tragic aircraft crash at Milestone College. No student should face such horror in institutions meant to facilitate their learning, growth and well-being. My earnest prayers are with the shaken young souls, and I call upon leaders, activists, and professionals of the BNP to stand by the affected. Together, as a united nation, we must tackle this situation."

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir urged citizens and students to refrain from gathering at the crash site.

Fakhrul said: "Do not obstruct the rescue operation. Make way for ambulances and emergency vehicles. Move your own vehicles to the side — help save the children."

Meanwhile, BNP Standing Committee Member Salahuddin Ahmed said: "The aircraft crashed into Milestone School, where students and guardians were present... We consider those who lost their lives in this sudden tragedy as martyrs."

The Jamaat-e-Islami issued a statement encouraging its members and locals to assist in rescue efforts and support the medical treatment of the injured.

"May Allah have mercy on those who lost their lives, forgive them, and grant them the honour of martyrdom and the highest rank in paradise. May Allah grant the injured a swift and complete recovery and shower them with His boundless blessings," the statement read.

NCP Senior Joint Convener Ariful Islam Adib emphasized the government’s responsibility to ensure medical care and support for the families of the victims.

He said: "It is the government's responsibility to ensure proper medical treatment for the injured and provide adequate support to the families of the deceased. We also urge the authorities to reconsider the use of densely populated residential areas for aircraft training activities."

The political parties called on the government to adopt preventive measures to avoid such tragedies in the future and extended prayers for the victims.

The BAF aircraft crashed into a Milestone School and College building around 1:30pm.

The Bangladesh Army and fire service began rescue operations immediately.

According to officials, at least 19 people, including the pilot, lost their lives in the incident.

Topics:

Jamaat-e-IslamiBangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP)Bangladesh political partiesMilestone College Plane Crash
