Political parties divided over single leader holding multiple top roles

Diverging views among major political parties surfaced on Sunday over whether a single individual should hold multiple top leadership roles in the government and party.

The BNP supports one person holding the roles of prime minister, leader of the house, and party chief. However, the National Consensus Commission proposes limiting one person to a single top post, a proposal backed by the National Citizen Party (NCP) and several other parties. Meanwhile, the Jamaat-e-Islami supports one person holding two—prime minister and leader of the house—but not all three positions.

BNP Standing Committee member Salahuddin Ahmed shared these details with reporters following the 15th day of the second phase of dialogue between political parties and the National Consensus Commission, at the Foreign Service Academy in Dhaka.

He said: “There is not much disagreement about the prime minister also serving as leader of the house. But whether the same person should also be the party chief remains a matter of debate. Our party has submitted a written proposal and presented the same argument in earlier discussions.”

Commenting further, Salahuddin said: “In countries like the United Kingdom, the head of the party typically becomes prime minister—but that is based on the decision of the parliamentary party, not an election. If that person is also the party leader, they are not disqualified from becoming prime minister.”

He added: “The option to become prime minister should remain open to the party chief—it is a democratic right. If the parliamentary party chooses, the leader may become prime minister, or they may nominate someone else. But keeping that option open is crucial.

“A provision that someone cannot be prime minister simply because they are the party chief would be undemocratic and contrary to the practice of parliamentary democracy.”

Ariful Islam Adeeb, senior joint convener of the NCP, expressed a different view, saying: “One person holding the positions of prime minister, party chief, and leader of the house prevents the development of alternative leadership. We want an end to this tradition.”

Jamaat Nayeb-e-Ameer Syed Abdullah Muhammad Taher said that if one individual holds the positions of prime minister, leader of the house, and party chief, it disrupts the political balance. "MPs are unable to speak out, and party leaders and activists live in fear.”

He added: “We believe one person may hold the roles of prime minister and leader of the house, but not that of party chief. This would help restore balance in the political structure and allow leadership to flourish.”

Caretaker government

Regarding the restoration of the caretaker government system, Salahuddin said the BNP continues to place its trust in the court’s judgment.

“Although the caretaker system was abolished, the matter remains under review in the Appellate Division. We hope the system will be reinstated through a judicial ruling,” he said.

He added that even if the judiciary does not reinstate it, parliament could still reintroduce the system by passing legislation.

“There is a broad consensus among political parties that the judiciary must remain outside controversy. Based on that understanding, the commission has drafted a framework, and parties have been asked to review it and respond by Tuesday.”

On the formation process of the caretaker government, Salahuddin said the BNP and other parties have submitted several alternative proposals, which the commission used to prepare a draft.

Salahuddin said parties will be able to submit their comments or proposed amendments to the draft.

He also clarified that the BNP has withdrawn its earlier proposal of keeping the president at the centre of the process.

He said a new proposal has emerged to form a five-member committee for appointing the chief adviser to the caretaker government. This committee would include the prime minister, the leader of the opposition, one representative from the third-largest party, and two additional members.

“The committee will be able to invite nominations from various parties and the public. A shortlist will be created, and if necessary, a ranked-choice voting process can be used to select the final candidate,” he explained.

Salahuddin added that a system is being put in place to appoint a neutral, broadly acceptable citizen as the chief adviser. "The tenure for the caretaker administration will remain 90 days, with a possible 30-day extension in case of emergencies."

He clarified that although the chief adviser’s role would carry the same authority as the prime minister’s, it would be limited to routine functions.

“We believe that, considering Bangladesh’s political reality and international democratic practices, all sides will examine the matter carefully. We are hopeful that we can reach a logical resolution,” he said.

The day's discussion involved 30 political parties, including the BNP, Jamaat, NCP, Islami Andolan, Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB), and Ganosamhati Andolon.