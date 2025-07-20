BNP Standing Committee Member Salahuddin Ahmed has emphasized the importance of documenting the July uprising while memories are fresh.

He made the call at the launching event of a book titled "Sfulingo Theke Dabanol" at Dhaka University's Teacher-Student Centre on Sunday, authored by DU Chhatra Dal Joint General Secretary Md Abidul Islam Khan.

"Reading the history my younger brother has written, it struck me that some people create history, some write it, some study it, some research and analyze historical events, and some prepare publications for future generations based on historical lessons," Salahuddin said.

He highlighted the urgency of the moment and said that now is the time to write an unbiased history of the July uprising.

"I do not know how many plays, poems, novels, memoirs, and verses will be written, but the writing about the 2024 mass uprising will never end," he said.