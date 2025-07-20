Fakhrul hopes for people’s govt through polls in February

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has expressed hope that a people’s government will be established in the country through the upcoming election in February.

He shared this expectation on Sunday morning while inaugurating a tree plantation program at Zia Udyan in Sher-e-Bangla Nagar.

Fakhrul said: “We hope that the interim government, which has committed to holding elections, will arrange it by mid-February.”

“Through that election, we will be able to form a people’s government—one that will honor our martyrs, uphold their dignity, and take every necessary step to establish a democratic state in Bangladesh, for which they struggled,” he said.

In reference to the post-July uprising period, he said there is no reason to be disheartened by differences of opinion among political parties.

He added: “One of the martyrs’ fathers expressed regret, saying, ‘We had hoped that after the mass uprising, the political situation would stabilize quickly, a political structure would be formed, and we would enter a new Bangladesh.’”

“But politics is not a straightforward path... it is not lined with rose petals. There will be problems—that is the nature of politics. Yet, there is no reason to lose hope,” Fakhrul said.

He continued: “We believe there will be differing opinions, multiple paths—some will believe in democracy, others in socialism, or a welfare state. All of these together form a rainbow state, a state made of many colors. Our leader, Begum Khaleda Zia, envisioned such a state long ago.”

“Our acting chairman Tarique Rahman has laid out 31 points. Every point in that outline—especially the reform proposals now being discussed—was already proposed by us in 2022,” he added.

He said: “I do not want to debate those issues. I do not want to enter into arguments over how many of our people have become martyrs, how many have been killed, or what sacrifices we have made. I do not want to contest who did what.”

“Because I feel that such arguments have elements of selfishness. My responsibility is to lift this nation higher. Those who gave their lives did so with a declaration—they declared they would oust fascism and transform the nation into a free and democratic state.”

He added: “Our only goal is to truly build a liberal democratic state. We want a new Bangladesh, we want change. We do not want corruption, bribery, killings, or oppression.”

“We want a state where people can live healthily, freely, and comfortably. We are very hopeful that Tarique Rahman is leading us toward that goal.”

The event was organized by the Krishak Dal and Amra BNP Poribar, as part of a program titled “Mass Uprising 2024: National Unity and Democratic Journey — Eternal in Green Leaves” to mark the July uprising. The tree planting was part of a nationwide campaign.

Following the inauguration, the BNP secretary general planted two neem trees near the grave of Ziaur Rahman at Zia Udyan—one in the name of martyr Soikat and the other for martyr Abu Sayed.