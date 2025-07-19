Jamaat ameer hospitalized

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami’s Ameer Dr Shafiqur Rahman was admitted to a hospital in the capital on Saturday evening.

According to the party press wing, Dr Shafiqur’s physical condition is stable, as his blood pressure and sugar levels are under control.

The party urged all to pray for his quick recovery.

Earlier in the day, Dr Shafiqur Rahman suddenly fell ill while delivering speech at the party’s national rally held at Suhrawardy Udyan in the capital. Despite feeling unwell twice during his speech, he chose to complete it while seated on the stage.

Dr Shafiqur collapsed around seven and a half minutes into his address at the rally, which was organized to press home the party’s seven-point demand.

He later resumed his speech from a sitting position even though a doctor present on the stage reportedly advised him against continuing his address. “As long as Allah grants me life, I will continue to fight for the people, Insha'Allah. My struggle will persist until the liberation of the people of Bengal is achieved,” he said.