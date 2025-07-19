Jamaat chief collapses twice while addressing rally

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Shafiqur Rahman collapsed twice while addressing a party rally at Suhrawardy Udyan on Saturday.

The first incident occurred around 5:20pm. Although he managed to get back on his feet and resumed speaking, he collapsed again within a couple of minutes.

Despite the health scare, he continued his speech while seated on the stage as doctors attended to him.

"If given the opportunity to govern Bangladesh, we will aim to serve the people rather than act as their masters," he told the crowd.