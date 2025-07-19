Saturday, July 19, 2025

Section

Jamaat chief collapses twice while addressing rally

Despite the health scare, Shafiqur Rahman continued his speech while seated on the stage as doctors attended to him

Photo: Collected
Update : 19 Jul 2025, 05:48 PM

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Shafiqur Rahman collapsed twice while addressing a party rally at Suhrawardy Udyan on Saturday.

The first incident occurred around 5:20pm. Although he managed to get back on his feet and resumed speaking, he collapsed again within a couple of minutes.

Despite the health scare, he continued his speech while seated on the stage as doctors attended to him.

"If given the opportunity to govern Bangladesh, we will aim to serve the people rather than act as their masters," he told the crowd.

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-IslamiSuhrawardy UdyanDoctor Shafiqur Rahman
