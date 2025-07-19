Saturday, July 19, 2025

Jamaat’s rally begins at Suhrawardy Udyan

  • Leaders started giving speeches from early morning onwards
  • Rally highlights seven major demands including election reforms 
Photo: Mahmud Hossain Opu
Update : 19 Jul 2025, 03:18 PM

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami’s national rally is underway at Suhrawardy Udyan in the capital with seven-point demands. The event is being presided over by the party’s Ameer, Dr Shafiqur Rahman.

The main segment of the rally officially began at 2pm on Saturday with a recitation from the Holy Quran. However, speeches from district and Dhaka Metropolitan-level leaders began earlier. In between, cultural performances were held.

The rally has been organized to press for the following demands:

  • Ensuring a level playing field for free, fair, neutral, and peaceful elections
  • Justice for all genocides
  • Implementation of necessary fundamental reforms
  • Implementation of the July Charter and its declaration
  • Rehabilitation of families of those martyred and injured in the July uprising
  • Introduction of a proportional representation (PR) system in national elections
  • Ensuring voting rights for over one crore (10 million) expatriate voters

Leaders from various like-minded political parties have also joined the rally alongside Jamaat.

The event is being jointly moderated by: Advocate Ehsanul Mahbub Zobair, assistant secretary general of Jamaat, Matiur Rahman Akand, secretary of the publicity and media department, Dr Shafiqul Islam Masud, secretary of Dhaka metropolitan south, Dr Rezaul Karim, secretary of Dhaka metropolitan north.

