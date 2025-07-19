Massive turnout at Suhrawardy Udyan as Jamaat holds national rally

Suhrawardy Udyan turned into a sea of people by midday on Saturday as Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami is holding its first-ever solo national rally at the historic venue, drawing tens of thousands of leaders, activists and supporters from across the country.

The much-hyped gathering marks a significant political moment for the party since the country’s independence, as it seeks to reassert its presence ahead of the upcoming national election.

The rally, scheduled to officially begin at 2pm, party Ameer Dr Shafiqur Rahman in the chair.

Jamaat’s key demands at the rally include ensuring free, fair and peaceful elections with a level playing field, initiating fundamental political reforms, introducing the July charter and adopting a proportional representation (PR) system for national elections.

Crowds began gathering at the venue from Thursday night, with early arrivals performing their Fajr prayers at the field.

On Saturday morning, large processions of Jamaat members were spotted marching from various parts of Dhaka towards Suhrawardy Udyan, chanting slogans in support of the rally. Many activists were also seen crowding the city’s metro rail network.

Meanwhile, Jamaat-e-Islami members distributed flyers following Jumma prayers on Friday in front of mosques across the country, including in the capital, to mobilize further public support.

At a press conference on Thursday, party leaders announced that they had invited representatives from other political parties, including the BNP, Nationalist Democratic Movement, and Islami Andolan Bangladesh, to attend and speak at the rally.

The rally began at 9:40am on Saturday with a cultural program hosted by Saifullah Mansur and conducted by the Saimum Cultural Group, featuring performers from various divisions.

Even before the official commencement, the field was reportedly full, with some senior leaders taking refuge in the adjacent Ramna Park due to the overflow of attendees.

UNB correspondents on the ground noted signs of discomfort among participants due to the heat, with several individuals reportedly falling ill. Groups of attendees were seen resting under trees in Ramna Park to escape the scorching sun.

Jamaat claims this is the largest solo political gathering in its history. After nearly a month of preparation, the party estimated that over one million people would attend.

While Jamaat had previously joined joint rallies at Suhrawardy Udyan alongside the BNP, this marks its first major solo political demonstration at the historic venue.

Positioning the rally as a prelude to the upcoming 13th national parliamentary election, Jamaat leaders are calling for “national unity” and the establishment of a “welfare state.”

Dr Shafiqur Rahman is expected to deliver a speech urging unity based on a seven-point demand.

To accommodate the massive turnout and ensure basic services, organizers have set up over 500 temporary toilets, 1,000 water taps, 15 medical booths, 15 parking zones, and thousands of chairs at the venue.

Around 6,000 volunteers have been deployed for logistics and security duties.

Besides, more than 400 loudspeakers and over 50 giant LED screens have been installed at major points of Dhaka to broadcast the event.

Thousands of Jamaat supporters have travelled to the capital in buses, trains and launches. The party has issued a public apology for any traffic congestion or temporary inconveniences caused by the gathering.