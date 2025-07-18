Mirza Abbas urges govt to abandon partiality, fast-track election

BNP senior leader Mirza Abbas on Friday urged the interim government to stop what he termed a "biased attitude" and hold the national election promptly to restore stability in the country.

“We would like to tell the interim government that please, stop showing biased behaviour. This is harming the country,” he said while speaking briefly before inaugurating a silent procession in memory of the martyrs of the July-August mass uprising.

Abbas, a BNP Standing Committee member, also called upon the government not to try to eliminate BNP by favouring one party while sidelining another. He said: “Never think like that."

He said that BNP welcomed the current interim government and the party is trying to cooperate with it.

“We are still supporting you. So, please, arrange a national election very soon. If an election is held, the ongoing unrest in the country will cool down. But if not, people will believe that you are the ones making the country unstable so that you can stay in power longer,” Abbas said.

The Dhaka South City unit of BNP organized the event in front of the party’s Naya Paltan central office as part of its 36-day programme marking the first anniversary of the July uprising.

Referring to recent offensive remarks against their party by some political leaders, Abbas mentioned that someone said BNP’s name would be written in the Guinness Book for being completely eliminated from Bangladesh.

“They want to erase BNP. I say to them, please hold your tongue. It will be better for you, better for the country and better for the people,” he said.

The BNP leader also urged political leaders not to make such nonsense and unguarded remarks about their party as those could spark public outrage.

“Don’t try to provoke us or push us in a different direction. You are trying to pick a fight with BNP. But BNP will not engage in quarrels. BNP is not a party of chaos. BNP is a democratic party that fights for democracy and stands with the people,” he said.

Abbas also criticised certain political leaders for making tall claims after 5 August. “I don’t know what they found or where they got their courage from. We hope you grow strong and brave, but please, don’t spread baseless rumours and slander against a truly patriotic party like BNP.”

Referring to the tragic killing of a scrap trader at Mitford, he said a Jubo Dal leader was the victim of the murder, but some are using the incident as a way to try to wipe out BNP from Bangladesh and clear the way to power.

“Some are saying BNP is desperate to come to power. That’s not true. BNP has been on the streets for 17 years, fighting for people’s democratic rights and the right to vote. Now you want to erase BNP and take power,” the BNP leader said.

He warned that those hoping to remove BNP to smooth their path to power are making a mistake. “As long as even one BNP leader or activist is alive, your dream of eliminating BNP will never come true.”

Abbas said BNP leaders and activists have been trained for over 17 years, and they know how to protest on the streets and how to survive in jail. “We’ve become used to it. So don’t try to scare us with threats,” he added.

At the beginning of his speech, Abbas paid tribute to the martyrs of the July uprising and prayed for the eternal peace of their souls.

He alleged that some parties are trying to use the martyrs for their own political gain and to secure their position in politics, instead of working to restore democracy and build the country through united efforts, in line with the spirit and aspirations of the martyrs of the mass uprising.

Later, the BNP leaders and activists brought out the procession that ended near Abul Hotel after marching through Kakrail, Shantinagar, Mouchak and Malibagh crossings.