Hasnat: Pseudo-intellectuals seeking to justify Gopalganj attack

Hasnat Abdullah, chief organizer for the southern region of the National Citizen Party (NCP), has alleged that certain so-called intellectuals and media figures are attempting to legitimize the recent attack on the party's activists in Gopalganj.

He was speaking on Thursday afternoon in Rajbari town during the NCP’s “July March” program.

Hasnat said: "Those who are pseudo-intellectuals, who misuse their intellect, sat comfortably in Dhaka and in media offices, and tried to justify yesterday’s attack on us in Gopalganj.”

He went on to say: “What happened yesterday has clearly shown us that in resisting the Awami League, we must also confront its cultural and media wings.”

Hasnat particularly criticized media outlets owned by Bashundhara Group, claiming: “We have repeatedly spoken about Bashundhara’s media. Some hired pseudo-intellectuals and so-called thinkers in those outlets are actively working to legitimize such attacks.”

He added: “Following the attack on us yesterday, their pens have once again come alive to provide justification.”

He also said that Bangladesh will only be able to rise again when the Awami League is eradicated completely from the country.

Referring to the political narrative promoted by sections of the media, Hasnat said: “For the past 11 months, we have been fighting against the media. They are saying the Awami League deserves another chance – that a refined version of it should be given an opportunity.”

He added: “But yesterday was the test match that showed what the Awami League will return as if it comes back. The party has always indulged in politics of vengeance.”

He further added: “We saw this during the era of logi-boitha, in the Pilkhana massacre, and when alems (Islamic scholars) were gunned down like birds at Shapla Chattar.”

Hasnat issued a call to the youth: “We may die. We may be shot and killed. But dear brothers, it is time for the young generation to take responsibility for building a Bangladesh free of the Awami League.”

He concluded: “Even if all of us on this stage are killed, dear people of Rajbari, students from schools and colleges – we entrust this responsibility to you.”