NCP leaders arrive in Khulna

Following the attack in Gopalganj, central leaders of the National Citizen Party (NCP) have taken shelter in Khulna.

They arrived in the city around 7pm on Wednesday, under the protection of the army, police, and Rapid Action Battalion (RAB). The leaders are currently staying at Khulna Circuit House and Hotel City Inn.

They are scheduled to hold a press conference at 9:30pm at the Khulna Press Club.

Confirming the matter, an NCP leader of the Khulna unit, Ahmed Hamim Rahat, said: “Top leaders will address the press conference and brief journalists in detail.”

Sajidul Islam Bappi, central co-ordinator of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement and member secretary of its Khulna district unit, said that following the incident in Gopalganj, activists set off from Shibbari intersection in Khulna city towards Mollahat in the afternoon to bring the top NCP leaders to Khulna.

“Braving heavy rain, they managed to bring the central leaders to Khulna. Around 5pm, the central leaders of the NCP crossed the Mollahat bridge under army protection, he added.

