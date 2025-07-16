Thursday, July 17, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

NCP leaders arrive in Khulna

They are scheduled to hold a press conference at 9:30pm at the Khulna Press Club

Gopalganj clash. Photo: Samsudozza Nabab/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 16 Jul 2025, 09:24 PM

Following the attack in Gopalganj, central leaders of the National Citizen Party (NCP) have taken shelter in Khulna.

They arrived in the city around 7pm on Wednesday, under the protection of the army, police, and Rapid Action Battalion (RAB). The leaders are currently staying at Khulna Circuit House and Hotel City Inn.

They are scheduled to hold a press conference at 9:30pm at the Khulna Press Club.

Confirming the matter, an NCP leader of the Khulna unit, Ahmed Hamim Rahat, said: “Top leaders will address the press conference and brief journalists in detail.”

Sajidul Islam Bappi, central co-ordinator of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement and member secretary of its Khulna district unit, said that following the incident in Gopalganj, activists set off from Shibbari intersection in Khulna city towards Mollahat in the afternoon to bring the top NCP leaders to Khulna.

“Braving heavy rain, they managed to bring the central leaders to Khulna. Around 5pm, the central leaders of the NCP crossed the Mollahat bridge under army protection, he added.

He added that despite heavy rain, activists managed to escort the top leadership to Khulna. Around 5pm, the NCP central leaders crossed the Mollahat bridge under military protection.

Topics:

Anti-Discrimination Student MovementNational Citizen Party
Read More

Violence at Gopalganj NCP rally claims lives, curfew imposed

Nahid demands arrest of Gopalganj attackers within 24hrs

Akram Hossain demands arrest of Gopalganj attackers within 48hrs

Demonstrations in multiple districts over attack on NCP leaders in Gopalganj

Anti-Discrimination Student Movement announces 3-point demand

IGP: Police used no lethal force in Gopalganj

Latest News

Root: Incredible Stokes put body on line for England

Yamal takes iconic Barcelona number 10 shirt

Bellingham set to miss three months after shoulder surgery

Violence at Gopalganj NCP rally claims lives, curfew imposed

Liverpool eye blockbuster $160m bid for Newcastle's Isak

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ
Document
img img img img img img img img img img img img img

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x