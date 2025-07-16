BNP leader Moyeen Khan urges end to division, calls for unity

BNP senior leader Dr Abdul Moyeen Khan on Wednesday called on those causing conflicts and divisions to stop and return to the right path to build a proud and dignified Bangladesh through united efforts.

He made the call while speaking at a discussion arranged by Jatiotabadi Muktijoddha Dal at the National Press Club to protest against the continuous lies and propaganda targeting BNP and its acting Chairman Tarique Rahman

“I have no words to describe the recent events that have taken place in Bangladesh. I will only ask them to come back to the right path -- the path that can once again make Bangladesh a proud and respected country in the world,” he said.

Dr Moyeen, a BNP Standing Committee member, said those who have used offensive language against BNP and its acting Chairman Tarique Rahman are not loved by the people of Bangladesh as they are deliberately trying to destroy Bangladeshi society, culture and international image.

“We must understand why such offensive comments are being made and identify those behind them. They must be held responsible. I call upon those spreading hatred and division -- learn to love Bangladesh and its 18 crore people. If that happens, I truly believe there will be no division in the country,” the BNP leader said.

He said there is a mystery behind the incidents that have occurred in recent days and this must be revealed to the people of Bangladesh.

“We also need to examine whether the events we are witnessing in Dhaka and across the country are genuinely from the people, or if they are part of a staged drama by those who want to destroy the ideals and values of Bangladesh,” Dr Moyeen said.

Mentioning that the country is going through a critical time, he said a credible election is the only way to restore democracy and stability.

“We want to make it very clear that we believe in democracy. The only path to return to democracy is through a fair and neutral election. There is no other recognized process — not in Bangladesh or anywhere else in the world,” he observed.

Dr Moyeen also said that if anyone claims they do not believe in democracy and wants to run the country by any other means, then their path is completely different from the BNP’s.

“It must be made clear — if anyone tries to bring dictatorship under the cover of democracy, BNP will not accept it,” he warned.

The BNP leader said in a democratic system, differences of opinion are natural. “We will handle those differences through discussion and debate, and reach a final decision through democratic means. If we follow this path, no problems will arise.”

Speaking at the program, BNP Chairperson’s Advisory Council member Zainul Abedin Farroque criticized Jamaat-e-Islami for making derogatory remarks against Tarique Rahman.

He alleged that Jamaat, the National Citizen Party (NCP), and a few other parties are trying to create a situation that would allow the Awami League to emerge.

“Jamaat and NCP are now chanting slogans against BNP and Tarique Rahman. We know who is funding evil forces with black money. Hasina’s people made this black money over the past 16 years,” the BNP leader said.

He claimed that those who received this black money are now making indecent comments against the BNP and Tarique Rahman to delay the next election. “We must resist these conspirators,” he added.

Farroque urged those who made offensive remarks about BNP and Tarique Rahman to apologize and withdraw their comments to avoid serious consequences.

The BNP leader said NCP leaders are taking wrong steps and making careless remarks because they are being misled by some extremist parties.