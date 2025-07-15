NCP accuses BNP, several other parties of obstructing fundamental reforms

The National Citizen Party (NCP) has alleged that the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), along with several other political parties, are creating obstacles when issues of fundamental reforms are raised in discussions with the National Consensus Commission.

NCP Member Secretary Akhtar Hossain made the allegation while speaking to reporters on Tuesday at the Foreign Service Academy in the capital, following the 14th day of the second phase of discussions with political parties.

Akhtar said: “Whenever the broad issues of fundamental reforms are brought up, the BNP and a few other parties create resistance. They are disrupting the consensus-building process. They are trying to create an environment in which these reform agendas are kept out of the discussions on consensus.”

He added: “When significant issues such as the introduction of the proportional representation (PR) system in the upper house are raised, the BNP and some other parties raise direct objections. They want to remove the reform agenda from the discussion table altogether.”

Akhtar said the PR system in the upper house could help establish a multiparty democracy. "If political parties that receive at least 1% of the vote are represented, it would create a space for dissenting voices and participatory politics."

The NCP’s outline for fundamental reforms includes balancing power, ensuring accountability and decentralization, setting term limits for the prime minister, reforming the presidential election system, determining the method of appointing the chief justice, forming and operating the upper house, and introducing a neutral process for appointments to constitutional and statutory bodies.

Citing the role of the upper house within a parliamentary framework, the NCP member secretary said that in the case of constitutional amendments, a two-thirds majority should be required in both the lower and upper houses.

He specifically referred to Articles 48, 56, 142, and 58(A) of the Constitution, which he said are vital in defining the state’s fundamental structure, and argued that any amendment to these should require a public referendum.

Akhtar said some parties dismiss the proposals for fundamental reform by reducing them to mere numbers and questioning why all proposals should be accepted.

“This approach undermines the core objectives of reform,” he said.

“There is no problem when all parties agree on minor issues. But when topics such as the balance of power, accountability, and the powers of the upper house are discussed, the BNP backs away.”

In response to a question, the NCP member secretary said: “By reform, we mean a structural transformation of the state—balance of power, fair appointments, participation of both houses of parliament in lawmaking, and reflection of the people’s direct opinions. Merely agreeing on a few flexible matters cannot be a substitute for genuine reform.”

The day's discussion included the participation of the BNP, Jamaat-e-Islami, NCP, Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB), Islami Andolan Bangladesh, Ganosamhati Andolon, and several other political parties.