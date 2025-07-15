Chhatra Dal slams attempts to erase its July uprising role

The Chhatra Dal, the student wing of the BNP, has claimed that its pivotal role in the July uprising is being deliberately overlooked, criticizing alleged attempts at erasing its contributions.

At a discussion meeting on Tuesday at the TSC Auditorium of Dhaka University, organized by the Chhatra Dal, speakers alleged that historical narratives are being distorted to downplay its clear and significant contributions.

The meeting was presided over by Chhatra Dal President Rakibul Islam Rakib, with representatives from Chhatra Dal, right- and left-wing student organizations, and various social-cultural organizations and platforms participating.

The chief guest, BNP National Standing Committee Member Salahuddin Ahmed, said: "The student community's consciousness was at the core of the movement. Today, attempts are being made to distort that consciousness, which devalues their sacrifice."

He added that Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, forgetting democracy, freedom and the egalitarian society for which millions of martyrs had given their lives in 1971, abolished democracy itself four years later and established a one-party rule.

Calling him a fascist, Salahuddin said his daughter, Sheikh Hasina, became a "double fascist".

He commented that the people of Bangladesh do not want fascism ever to return.

Salahuddin mentioned that those who are trying to tarnish the sacrifices during the past fascist era, attempting to create rifts among democratic forces and trying to spread slander against the leading figures of the BNP and other parties, are welcoming the arrival of fascism.

He said that the July uprising was a continuation of the previous 17 years of movement and struggle, because it would not have been possible to remove a fascist government through just 36 days of protests.

Chhatra Dal President Rakibul Islam Rakib said: "Following the Mitford incident, a secret organization has become desperate to provide political fuel. They chanted dirty slogans about our top leaders at Buet and Cuet."

He alleged that anti-Tarique Rahman propaganda is being carried out under the leadership of a nephew-in-law of a Jamaat nayeb-e-ameer.

Rakib said: "We accept criticism, but it should be remembered - we also have limits to our tolerance. We are trying to build unity with everyone except the defeated forces of '71 and '24."

Socialist Students' Front President Salman Siddiqui said: "There is anxiety among martyrs' families regarding the trial of the July mass killings. Yet instead of ensuring justice, we are getting involved in divisive politics."

Socialist Students' Front leader Mukta Baroi said: "Today, the rehabilitation and normalization of razakars has begun. By releasing war criminals, attempts are being made to establish 'mob rule' throughout the country."

Bangladesh Democratic Student Council convener Abu Baker Mojumdar said: "Chhatra Dal comrades were with us in the movement from the first day. On July 15 (last year), Chhatra Dal brothers were also injured in the first attack at Ekattor Hall. No single organization can claim sole credit here."

Dhaka University Journalist Association President Mohiuddin Muzahid Mahi said: "The credit for this uprising belongs to the martyrs, not to any political party. We must ensure democratic coexistence."