Ali Riaz: Caretaker system to require referendum for future amendments

National Consensus Commission Vice-Chair Prof Ali Riaz on Tuesday said a referendum will be required in the future if any government intends to amend the caretaker government system once it is reincorporated in the constitution.

“There is no disagreement among political parties over the restoration of the caretaker government system. That is why the provision for a referendum has been proposed for any future changes to this system,” he said at a press briefing in the afternoon, briefing reporters on the outcomes of the 14th day of the second phase of reform talks with political parties at the Foreign Service Academy in Dhaka.

Ali Riaz expressed the hope that a consensus would be achieved over the appointment of the chief of the caretaker government by next week.

Noting that the discussion reached decisions regarding some issues related to the constitutional amendments, he said that if the upper house is not formed or until it is formed, constitutional amendments will require a majority vote in the existing parliament.

But amendments to specific provisions of the constitution, such as the preamble, the fundamental principles of the state, Articles 48, 56, 142, and the caretaker government system-related Articles 58B, 58C, 58D and 58E—would require a referendum, he added.

Upper house formation

Ali Riaz said the majority of political parties and alliances expressed support for establishing a bicameral parliament during the first-round discussion.

“But no consensus has yet been reached on the formation process of the upper house. Some parties suggested forming the upper house based on the proportional representation (PR) (proportional share) of votes, while others proposed forming it based on the PR (proportional share) of the number of seats won in the lower house,” he said.

“Since political parties and alliances have failed to reach a consensus on this issue despite several discussions, they have entrusted the commission with making a decision on the matter,” said Ali Riaz.

He hoped that the commission would be able to come to a position on the formation of the upper house through informal discussions with political parties by next week.

Representatives from some 30 political parties, including the BNP, Jamaat-e-Islami, NCP, Gono Odhikar Parishad, and AB Party, attended the discussions.