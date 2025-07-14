Nasir: Secret operatives of Shibir creating 'mobs' against Chhatra Dal

Chhatra Dal General Secretary Nasir Uddin Nasir has alleged that a clandestine group has incited "mobs" against the student body by using so-called general students over the recent killing of a businessman in Puran Dhaka, before claiming that secret operatives of Islami Chhatra Shibir are creating mobs to mislead ordinary students.

Nasir made the claims while speaking to journalists in front of the BNP's central office in Naya Paltan on Monday, before the start of a protest march.

Chhatra Dal had announced the protest program on Sunday to oppose the "attempts by secret organizations to incite mobs, disrupt the academic environment in educational institutions, and deteriorate law and order across the country."

Speaking to the media, Nasir said that although several brutal killings have occurred in the past week, these secret groups did not try to mislead students about those incidents. However, they are trying to confuse general students specifically over the Mitford incident, he added.

He also alleged that propaganda is being spread using the name of the BNP’s acting chairman, Tarique Rahman.

Nasir said the protest rally was called to make the organization’s stance clear against such activities, emphasizing that they have no intention of causing unrest.

The protest march began around 3:30pm from in front of the BNP central office at Naya Paltan.

It moved through Kakrail, Matsya Bhaban, the National Press Club, Curzon Hall, TSC and ended at Shahbagh.