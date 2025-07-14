Wednesday, July 16, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Jamaat Ameer: Do not malign any person or party

Jamaat Ameer said, During this sensitive time, a basic space for national unity is essential

Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 14 Jul 2025, 04:00 PM

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Dr Shafiqur Rahman has said freedom of expression is a right to all, urging them not to malign any person or party.

"Freedom of expression is certainly your own right. In this regard, protests against injustice should be decent in the language of protest. Criticism should be based on logic and information. Maligning the character of any person or party is absolutely undesirable and condemnable," he wrote in a Facebook post on Sunday night.

Recently, Dr Shafiqur said, many painful incidents took place in the society and bringing the society back to stability is the responsibility of all.

He said the government, political parties, and people from different walks of life and professions must take this responsibility together. 

So, in such a sensitive period, there needs to be a minimum space for national unity, he added.

The Jamaat Ameer stressed showing restrained, cautious, and responsible behaviour from all.

"May Almighty Allah grant us all the tawfeeq to realize this reality. Amin," he wrote.

Topics:

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-IslamiDoctor Shafiqur Rahman
Read More

National Consensus Commission resumes talks

BNP’s Salahuddin: No scope for electoral alliance with Jamaat, door not closed for NCP

Survey: BNP most popular among potential youth voters, Jamaat second

BNP slams Jamaat for trying to 'fish in troubled waters'

Shafiqur: Jamaat does not want sham election

Jamaat ameer warns against repeat of 'AL-style coup'

Latest News

We must become self-sufficient

A damning assessment

What 5,000 Years of Indian History taught me about Bengal’s present

Where should higher education go next?

The anatomy of protest and the crisis of the state

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ
Document
img img img img img img img img img img img img img

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x