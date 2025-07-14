Jamaat Ameer: Do not malign any person or party

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Dr Shafiqur Rahman has said freedom of expression is a right to all, urging them not to malign any person or party.

"Freedom of expression is certainly your own right. In this regard, protests against injustice should be decent in the language of protest. Criticism should be based on logic and information. Maligning the character of any person or party is absolutely undesirable and condemnable," he wrote in a Facebook post on Sunday night.

Recently, Dr Shafiqur said, many painful incidents took place in the society and bringing the society back to stability is the responsibility of all.

He said the government, political parties, and people from different walks of life and professions must take this responsibility together.

So, in such a sensitive period, there needs to be a minimum space for national unity, he added.

The Jamaat Ameer stressed showing restrained, cautious, and responsible behaviour from all.

"May Almighty Allah grant us all the tawfeeq to realize this reality. Amin," he wrote.