Protest seeking AL ban: Crowd grows larger at Shahbagh

A large number of people gathered for the second consecutive day at Shahbagh on Saturday afternoon, demanding a ban on Awami League politics.

The demonstration, which began on Friday afternoon at Shahbagh, gained further momentum as people from different walks of life were seen to join the protest.

People began gathering at the Shahbagh intersection and around the National Museum, causing severe traffic disruptions on Shahbagh and nearby roads, including Banglamotor, Aziz Super Market and the Matsya Bhaban intersection.

Protesters were seen chanting anti-Awami League slogans and holding placards.

Manik Hossain, one of the demonstrators, said: "I came here to support this movement. Those responsible for killing so many people in July should be banned."

Another protester named Rifat, who came from Paltan, said: "This is no longer just a student movement. This is everyone’s movement now."

Addressing the disruption caused by the protest, he added: "To gain something good, some sacrifices must be made."

Earlier, National Citizen Party (NCP)’s Southern Region Chief Organizer Hasnat Abdullah announced the mass rally to press home their 3-point demand.

In a Facebook post on Friday night, he wrote that a mass gathering will be held at Shahbagh from 3pm.

The demands are declaring the Awami League as a terrorist organization and banning it, including a provision for the group trial of the Awami League under the International Crimes Tribunal Act and issuing the July proclamation.

On Friday, protesters blocked the Shahbagh intersection around 4:40pm, demanding a ban on the Awami League and vowing to continue their sit-in until their demands are met.