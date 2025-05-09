Tarique: Interim govt creating grounds for rehabilitation of fascists

BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman has alleged that, under the guise of reforms, the interim government is delaying the process to create a pathway for the rehabilitation of fascist forces.

He made the remarks while addressing an Easter reunion event virtually on Friday afternoon as the chief guest, held at Khamarbari in the capital.

Tarique Rahman said: “By wasting time in the name of reforms, the government is facilitating the escape of allies of the fugitive autocrat. At the same time, efforts are underway to create divisions among anti-fascist parties. Attempts are being made to rehabilitate the accomplices of fugitive fascism.”

Claiming that the Awami League had turned the Constitution of Bangladesh into a party document, he added: “The aspirations with which the Liberation War was fought were never reflected during the Awami League's rule. They transformed the constitution into their own party charter.”

He continued: “To truly realize the spirit of the Liberation War, there is no alternative to reforming the constitution while preserving the core principles of equality, human dignity, and social justice. We have presented these matters to the interim government as a party.”

Questioning whether the interim government is fulfilling its responsibilities properly, the BNP leader said: “Questions are being raised from various sections of society about whether the government is carrying out its duties. While we are supporting their work, concerns about their capability have emerged.”

Tarique expressed sorrow, mentioning that RAB members abducted Dhaka city unit BNP leader Sajedul Islam Sumon in December 2013, leaving him disappeared.

“We still have not received any information about the whereabouts of our colleague. During the time of autocratic rule, it was not just Suman, but countless others across Dhaka and the entire country were abducted, tortured and murdered,” he said.

The BNP leader noted that Sumon's sister, Sanjida Islam Tuli, founded a social organization in 2014 called Maayer Daak(Call of Mother), bringing together the families of those who disappeared during the autocratic rule.

“This is a matter of great concern and astonishment that the police administration raided Sumon’s sister’s house last evening in an attempt to arrest him," he said.

Tarique said the police later claimed they were unaware of Sumon’s disappearance.

"For the sake of argument, let’s assume they were unaware of Sumon’s case. But a former president, who served during the autocratic regime, was able to leave the country through the airport yesterday (early Thursday)," he said.

The BNP leader said former president Abdul Hamid fled the country in a manner almost similar to that of Sheikh Hasina, who escaped on 5 August of the previous year.

Tarique said the interim government is now claiming to have known nothing about Hamid’s departure. “The president during the autocratic era has left the country, yet the government claims to be unaware of it. If that is the case, then what do they know?”