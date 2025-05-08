Thursday, May 08, 2025

Rizvi outlines which former Awami League members can join BNP

From May 15 to July 15, a renewal and primary membership recruitment drive will take place, announced the BNP senior leader

Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 08 May 2025, 04:24 PM

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi has clarified which former Awami League members are eligible to join the BNP.

"Those who have long been inactive in politics or were once involved with the Awami League but now reject its tyranny, brutality, looting, and money laundering—such individuals who have already distanced themselves from the Awami League, may join BNP," he remarked during a press conference at the BNP central office in Nayapaltan on Thursday, reports Bangla Tribune.

Rizvi said: “We want fresh, decent individuals from society—those who may have retired but still hold nationalist values at heart. They could be teachers, bankers, government officials, NGO workers, farmers, or laborers. What matters is whether they believe in our ideals.”

He announced that from May 15 to July 15, a renewal and primary membership recruitment drive will take place. “We are targeting to recruit over 10 million new primary members, InshaAllah,” he said.

Rizvi added: “We hope people from all walks of life who support BNP, who are inclined towards BNP, and who believe in nationalist ideology will be eager to join the party. As the vicious grip of Sheikh Hasina’s misrule no longer exists, many will come forward under these circumstances.”

He also mentioned plans to organize inauguration events in various divisional cities.

Awami LeagueRuhul Kabir RizviBangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP)
