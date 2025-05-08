Shamsuzzaman: The earlier the polls, the better

Addressing the interim government, BNP Vice Chairman Shamsuzzaman Dudu on Thursday said the earlier it holds the general election, the better it will be for the country.

If that happens, the country will be saved from chaos and the interim administration will be able to retain some honour, Shamsuzzaman said while speaking at a discussion at the National Press Club.

He said: “Our leader Tarique Rahman has asked us to remain patient — and that is why the BNP is doing so. The purpose of the election is not to bring the BNP to power, but there is no third force capable of governing Bangladesh other than the BNP.

"This party has struggled for democracy, endured torture, and faced brutality. People like the BNP."

He continued: “Some are now claiming they never initiated a mass uprising to bring any party to power. So, was it to engage in looting and to receive Prado cars from Jamaat? You did not even have wallets in your pockets back then, and now you run giant offices."

Shamsuzzaman added that those who were never part of the movement are now running the government.