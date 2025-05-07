Khaleda Zia’s return sparks new pulse in BNP

The return of BNP Chairperson and former prime minister Begum Khaleda Zia, after four months of medical treatment, has ignited a renewed sense of hope among BNP leaders and activists.

Although she has not yet fully recovered, many believe her presence will inject new momentum into the party’s political activities.

According to political analysts, her return will not only strengthen the party internally but also intensify political pressure on the interim government to hold elections swiftly.

On Tuesday, Khaleda Zia returned home accompanied by her two daughters-in-law, Zubaida Rahman and Syeda Shamila Rahman.

From the airport, she went directly to her residence, Firoza, in Gulshan-2. Along the route from the airport to her home, she was warmly welcomed by a large number of BNP leaders and supporters.

Ishraque Hossain, special assistant to the BNP Chairperson’s International Affairs Committee, said: “Our leader has returned to us, and in the future, our leader Tarique Rahman will return to the country. Under their leadership, we will restore democracy in the country once again.”

It had been rumored that due to her health, she might not return to the country and might no longer be seen in politics.

However, defying all speculations, the former prime minister returned to Firoza amidst the heartfelt love and affection of thousands of party members.

Mashukur Rahman Mashuk, assistant organizing secretary of BNP’s Central Executive Committee, said: “Begum Khaleda Zia is a symbol of democracy in our country. Despite enduring severe oppression and persecution, she never compromised.

“She is not just the leader of BNP, she is the leader of the entire nation. Begum Khaleda Zia is Bangladesh’s undisputed leader, much like Nelson Mandela.”

He expressed hope that democracy would be re-established in the country under her leadership.

Meanwhile, Khaleda Zia’s return has sparked enthusiasm and excitement among BNP leaders and activists not only in Dhaka but across the country.

After a long period of political inactivity, many see her return as a potential turning point for the party.

Due to the absence of a clear election roadmap and prevailing political uncertainty, a sense of unrest and indecision had grown within the party.

In this context, her return is believed to be reviving hope at the grassroots level and rejuvenating political activities.

According to party sources, her presence is expected to play a crucial role in shaping the party’s strategy for demanding a prompt national election.

Additionally, party activists have expressed relief at the improvement in her health. Many believe she might once again play an active role in leading the party in the future.

In response to the question of how Begum Khaleda Zia’s return is impacting grassroots leaders and activists, Tanvir Uddin Rajib, general secretary of BNP’s Hatia upazila unit in Noakhali, said: “We had been waiting for Begum Khaleda Zia’s return. She is a beacon of hope for us. Her return has brought great excitement and joy among grassroots leaders and activists.”

Asif Siraj Rabbani, a member of Bogra district BNP, said: “Madam’s return has brought joy not only to party members but to people across the country. We witnessed that excitement on the day of her return. Her image is inspiring the nation with renewed hope.”

He added: “For a long time, people in our country have been deprived of their voting rights. Madam’s return adds a new dimension to our journey towards reclaiming democracy.”

Nasir Uddin Nasir, general secretary of the central committee of Chhatra Dal, said: “Our leader Begum Khaleda Zia is a symbol of democracy. Her return after receiving medical treatment has excited not just party members, but the entire nation.

“We believe her presence will inspire us to bring the country back onto a democratic path.”