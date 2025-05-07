Wednesday, May 07, 2025

Tarique thanks people for reception given to Khaleda

Tarique Rahman conveyed his gratitude to members of  Armed Forces, police, RAB, and Aviation Security for maintaining security, discipline and order

File image of Tarique Rahman. Photo: Collected
Update : 07 May 2025, 07:11 PM

BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman on Wednesday expressed gratitude to the thousands of party leaders, activists and common people who welcomed his mother and party Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia upon her return to Bangladesh from London.

In a statement, signed by the party Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, the BNP said after undergoing four months of medical treatment in the United Kingdom, its Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia returned to Bangladesh on Tuesday and was welcomed by thousands of people who gathered along both sides of the road from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport to her residence in Gulshan-2.

“BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman extended his greetings and thanks to the general people as well as to the party’s leaders and activists who came to welcome the leader (Khaleda),” the statement read.

Besides, the party said, Tarique conveyed his gratitude to members of the Armed Forces (Army, Navy, and Air Force), police, RAB, and Aviation Security, who played a crucial role in maintaining security and discipline and order during the occasion.

BNP Standing Committee member Dr AZM Zahid Hossain said Khaleda Zia returned home in a stable physical and mental condition following her treatment in London.

On Tuesday, Khaleda Zia, a three-time former prime minister, returned home in a festive atmosphere to a rousing reception by thousands of supporters.

She was accompanied by her two daughters-in-law, including Dr Zubaida Rahman, the wife of Tarique Rahman, after nearly four months of advanced medical treatment in London.

Thousands of BNP leaders, activists, and supporters, holding banners, placards, flowers, national and party flags, and photographs of Khaleda and Tarique Rahman, gathered along the footpaths from the airport to Khaleda’s residence from early morning.

They greeted their leader and party chief as her motorcade passed by.

A large number of members of the Armed Forces and various law enforcement agencies were deployed who worked tirelessly to control the crowd, ensure her security, and keep the road clear for the passage of her motorcade.

Khaleda Zia had travelled to London on January 8 aboard a special air ambulance arranged by the Amir of Qatar. She returned home on the same aircraft, which landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 10:42am on Tuesday.

