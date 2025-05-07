Consensus Commission, Nagorik Oikko hold talks on reform agenda

An extended discussion between the National Consensus Commission and the Nagorik Oikko took place on Wednesday in the LD Hall of the parliament complex, aiming to build consensus on proposed reforms.

National Consensus Commission Vice-Chairman Prof Ali Riaz participated in the discussion, along with commission members Dr Badiul Alam Majumdar, Safar Raj Hossain, and Chief Adviser’s Special Assistant Monir Haidar.

Expressing a desire to prepare a national charter through joint efforts, Ali said: “Every political party will have different positions. But on certain fundamental points, we must reach consensus. The commission expects political parties to show flexibility on these issues.”

He added: “The commission is engaging with different political parties to build national consensus. But these discussions alone are not enough. Political parties must also talk with both allies and opponents to advance the objective of a national charter.”

Nagorik Oikya was represented by a six-member delegation led by General Secretary Shahidullah Kaiser. Other members were Mofakkharul Islam Nabab, Manzur Qadir, Shahnaz Ranu, Ferdousi Akhter Sumi, and Saqeeb Anwar.

The National Consensus Commission, chaired by Chief Adviser Professor Dr Muhammad Yunus, was formed to foster national consensus on reform. The commission formally began its activities on February 15.

Among the first-phase commissions formed on reform are the Constitution Reform Commission, Public Administration Reform Commission, Electoral System Reform Commission, Judiciary Reform Commission, and the Anti-Corruption Commission Reform Commission.

Key recommendations from these bodies were compiled into spreadsheets and sent to 39 political parties, requesting specific feedback. So far, 35 parties have responded, reports Bangla Tribune.

The National Consensus Commission began formal discussions on March 20 to finalise recommendations from the reform commissions. Initial-stage discussions have already been completed with 25 political parties, including Nagorik Oikko.