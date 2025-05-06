Zubaida Rahman visits ailing mother at Square Hospital

Hours after returning home, BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman’s wife, Dr Zubaida Rahman, went to Square Hospital in the capital on Tuesday to visit her ailing mother, Syeda Iqbal Mand Banu.

Zubaida left the Gulshan residence of her mother-in-law, BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia, around 6:15pm and reached the hospital at around 6:40pm, creating an emotional reunion between mother and daughter, said BNP media cell member Atikur Rahman Rumon.

Her mother was recently admitted to the hospital with various age-related complications.

Earlier in the day, Zubaida, along with Khaleda Zia, returned home, ending her 17-year exile in London.

A special air ambulance, provided by Qatari Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, carrying Khaleda, Zubaida, Syeda Sharmila Rahman, the wife of Tarique’s late brother Arafat Rahman Koko, and other entourage members, landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 10:42am.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and other senior party leaders welcomed them at the VIP lounge of the airport.

Although Zubaida will be mostly staying at her father’s residence in Dhanmondi, she proceeded directly to Khaleda’s residence from the airport.

Her father’s house, Mahbub Bhaban, located on Road 5 in Dhanmondi, was prepared to receive Zubaida.

Tarique Rahman, Dr Zubaida and their daughter Zaima Rahman have been living in London since 2008.