After 17 years, Dr Zubaida returns home in emotional reunion

BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman’s wife Dr Zubaida Rahman returned home on Tuesday with her mother-in-law and former prime minister Khaleda Zia, ending her 17 years of exile in London.

A special air ambulance, provided by Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, carrying Khaleda, Zubaida, Syeda Sharmila Rahman — the wife of Tarique’s late brother Arafat Rahman Koko — and other entourage, landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 10:42am, said BNP Media Cell member Sayrul Kabir Khan.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir welcomed them at the VIP lounge of the airport.

BNP shared several videos and photos of their arrival and departure at the airport, where Zubaida appeared visibly happy and enthusiastic as she returned to her homeland after such a long time.

She was also seen attentively looking after her mother-in-law at the airport, alongside Sharmila, in a cheerful mood.

After completing the required formalities at the airport, a vehicle with Khaleda seated in the front seat and Zubaida and Sharmila in the rear, left the premises around 11:15am.

Although Zubaida will be mostly staying at her father’s residence in Dhanmondi, she proceeded directly to Khaleda’s residence from the airport.

Her father’s house, known as Mahbub Bhaban, located on Road 5 in Dhanmondi, has also been prepared to receive Zubaida.

Though the house is already well-maintained, additional arrangements have been made to ensure Zubaida’s comfort and security.

Members of the police and intelligence agencies have been deployed at the residence, as BNP wrote to the inspector general of police requesting armed protection, a police presence, and the installation of an archway scanner, citing potential security threats to her.

Mahbub Bhaban is currently home to Zubaida’s mother, Syeda Iqbal Mand Banu, and the family of her elder sister, Shahina Zaman. Syeda Iqbal Mand Banu was recently admitted to a hospital in Dhaka.

Tarique Rahman, Dr Zubaida and their daughter Zaima Rahman have been living in London since 2008.

Tarique and Zaima saw Khaleda and Zubaida off at Heathrow Airport on Monday night before the air ambulance departed at around 9:35pm (BST). It remains unclear when Tarique and Zaima will return to Bangladesh or how long Zubaida will remain in the country.

Zubaida became entangled in legal issues during the 1/11 military-backed caretaker government and under the subsequent Awami League administration.

On September 26, 2008, the Anti-Corruption Commission filed a case with Kafrul police station against Tarique Rahman, Zubaida Rahman and her mother, Syeda Iqbal Mand Banu, for amassing wealth beyond known sources of income.

Zubaida was later sentenced to three years in prison and fined Tk3.5 million by a Dhaka court. The sentence was subsequently stayed following the fall of the Awami League government in August last year.

Born in Sylhet on May 18, 1972, Zubaida was admitted to Dhaka Medical College at her parents’ insistence after passing her higher secondary examinations with distinction.

She married Tarique Rahman on February 3, 1994.

Zubaida passed the MBBS examination with top merit and began her career as a government doctor after qualifying through the BCS in 1995. She secured first place in the Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS-Health) examination.

Sheikh Hasina’s government dismissed her from her post after she went to London on study leave in 2008.

After relocating to London, Zubaida obtained a postgraduate degree in medicine from Imperial College.

Zubaida’s father, Rear Admiral Mahbub Ali Khan, served as chief of the Bangladesh Navy during the government of former president Ziaur Rahman from November 4, 1978, to August 6, 1984.

He later served as minister of communications and minister of agriculture under the government of Hussain Muhammad Ershad.

General MAG Osmani, commander-in-chief of the Bangladesh Liberation War, was Zubaida’s uncle.