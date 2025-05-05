Monday, May 05, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Only clean-image candidates will contest election, says BNP's Kaium

The essence of democracy is an elected government and the restoration of voting rights, asserts BNP chairperson’s adviser Abdul Kaium

BNP Chairpersons Adviser and former IGP Abdul Kaium addresses a street rally in the bus stand area of Bokshiganj upazila in Jamalpur, emphasising the partys commitment to clean candidates and democratic reforms on Monday, May 5, 2025. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 05 May 2025, 08:51 PM

Abdul Kaium, the BNP chairperson’s adviser, former inspector general of police (IGP) and decorated freedom fighter, said on Monday that candidates with clean reputations will contest the upcoming election, in line with the party’s clear stance on restoring democracy and the people’s right to vote.

Speaking at a rally in Bokshiganj upazila of Jamalpur around noon, Kaium said the essence of democracy is an elected government and the restoration of voting rights.

He added: “Our party has explicitly declared that only individuals with a clean image will be nominated. We will not accept corrupt, extortionist, or authoritarian leaders.

“A leader must respect and care for the party’s members. We are not slaves, and no one should behave like one. We are comrades and should act like brothers.”

Kaium continued: “It is unacceptable that Awami League-backed criminals should secretly control BNP activities in Bokshiganj. The BNP is the party of Ziaur Rahman, Begum Khaleda Zia, and Tarique Rahman; no criminal or autocrat will be allowed to lead the party from behind the scenes.”

He emphasized the need for reforms but underscored that the priority should be to restructure the electoral system and hold elections as soon as possible.

“Without an elected government, democracy cannot function. In the last four elections held in 2008, 2014, 2018, and 2024, people were deprived of their right to vote,” the BNP leader added.

Topics:

Awami LeagueBNPTarique RahmanJamalpurBegum Khaleda ZiaBangladesh election
Read More

Mahfuj: No journalist can be fired without prior notice

DMP issues instructions for commuters ahead of Khaleda Zia's homecoming

Homebound at last: Khaleda Zia begins journey to Dhaka from London

Khaleda Zia set to return home after 4 months of treatment in London

Gayeshwar: If talking about polls is a crime, BNP will continue to commit it

Traffic disruption likely in Dhaka Tuesday over Khaleda’s return

Latest News

Mahfuj: No journalist can be fired without prior notice

DMP issues instructions for commuters ahead of Khaleda Zia's homecoming

Bailey Road fire brought under control, 18 rescued

Rajdhani High School: Legacy of educational excellence in Dhaka

Attempted murder case filed over attack on Hasnat's car

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x