Only clean-image candidates will contest election, says BNP's Kaium

Abdul Kaium, the BNP chairperson’s adviser, former inspector general of police (IGP) and decorated freedom fighter, said on Monday that candidates with clean reputations will contest the upcoming election, in line with the party’s clear stance on restoring democracy and the people’s right to vote.

Speaking at a rally in Bokshiganj upazila of Jamalpur around noon, Kaium said the essence of democracy is an elected government and the restoration of voting rights.

He added: “Our party has explicitly declared that only individuals with a clean image will be nominated. We will not accept corrupt, extortionist, or authoritarian leaders.

“A leader must respect and care for the party’s members. We are not slaves, and no one should behave like one. We are comrades and should act like brothers.”

Kaium continued: “It is unacceptable that Awami League-backed criminals should secretly control BNP activities in Bokshiganj. The BNP is the party of Ziaur Rahman, Begum Khaleda Zia, and Tarique Rahman; no criminal or autocrat will be allowed to lead the party from behind the scenes.”

He emphasized the need for reforms but underscored that the priority should be to restructure the electoral system and hold elections as soon as possible.

“Without an elected government, democracy cannot function. In the last four elections held in 2008, 2014, 2018, and 2024, people were deprived of their right to vote,” the BNP leader added.