Homebound at last: Khaleda Zia begins journey to Dhaka from London

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia began her journey to Heathrow Airport on Monday to fly to Dhaka aboard a special air ambulance provided by the amir of Qatar, with all necessary preparations for her return home already complete.

Her personal physician, Dr AZM Zahid Hossain, said she departed from the residence of her elder son and BNP acting chairman, Tarique Rahman, at around 12:50pm GMT.

He added that Tarique himself is driving her to Heathrow Airport and will see her off there.

Zahid, who will also accompany her on the flight, said the BNP chief will depart from London’s Heathrow Airport at 4:10pm (London time and 10:10am Bangladesh time) in the air ambulance provided by the amir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

He said the flight is scheduled to reach Hamad International Airport, Doha, at 2:30am, local time.

Khaleda Zia’s two daughters-in-law—her eldest son Tarique Rahman’s wife Dr Zubaida Rahman and her late son Arafat Rahman Koko’s wife Syeda Shamila Rahman—will accompany the BNP chief, along with her other entourage members, including her medical team.

“She is expected to land at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at around 10am on Tuesday. We hope that she will reach Dhaka on time,” said BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.

He urged party leaders and activists to remain alert and not cause any traffic jams on their way to give the BNP chief a reception upon her return home, as there is an SSC exam scheduled for Tuesday.

The BNP secretary general also urged law enforcers and party leaders and workers to ensure that no public inconvenience arises during the reception of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia.

Khaleda Zia travelled to London on January 8 in the same special air ambulance sent by the amir of Qatar.

Upon arrival, she was admitted to the London Clinic, a private hospital, where she remained under the care of renowned specialists Professor Patrick Kennedy and Professor Jennifer Cross for 17 days.

Since January 25, she has been receiving treatment at the residence of Tarique Rahman.

The BNP has completed all preparations to give the BNP chief a massive reception on her way back to her Gulshan residence from the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.

Since the BNP chief will be travelling from Dhaka airport to her residence in Gulshan via the Kakoli route, Fakhrul urged everyone not to stand on the road in any way.

“Those who wish to welcome Madam should stand on the footpath and greet her from there. We have instructed that party leaders and activists may hold national and BNP flags while receiving her,” he added.

He also urged the general public to use the elevated expressway from the airport to Kakoli on the day of Khaleda’s return to avoid traffic congestion.

The BNP chief’s Gulshan residence, Firoza, located at House 1, Road 80, has been fully prepared to welcome her.

"We pray that Madam comes to London again for treatment. May she remain our guardian for many years. When she came to London from Bangladesh, the country's activists prayed for her healthy return home. Today, Madam is returning. We pray that she comes to London again for medical check-ups or state needs, so we can meet her," said Nasrullah Khan Junaid, after bidding farewell to the BNP chief.

Despite knowing they would not be able to meet Khaleda Zia due to security issues at Heathrow Airport, BNP activists from various European countries and UK cities gathered in London from the morning.

Begum Khaleda Zia has been eager to return home since Eid-ul-Fitr.

When she was brought to London in a Qatar air ambulance, assurances were given that Qatar would arrange her return to Bangladesh with their air ambulance.

Accordingly, the BNP communicated with Qatar through the Bangladesh government. However, Begum Zia's family was unable to obtain specific details about the return flight.

Multiple sources close to Khaleda Zia's family in London confirmed Dhaka Tribune that her London visa was set to expire at midnight on Monday.

Therefore, the decision was made to return home by commercial flight.

After completing flight bookings and all preparations by Biman Bangladesh Airlines, officials from the Qatar Embassy in London contacted AZM Zahid Hossain, a member of the BNP Standing Committee and Khaleda Zia's personal physician, by phone.

After learning the details of Khaleda Zia's visa expiration, the officials provided the Qatar air ambulance's schedule and details within minutes.

Sources said that the modern, spacious Qatar air ambulance has a seating capacity for 25 people.

Initially, 10 companions were scheduled to travel with Khaleda Zia, but including the three who arrived from Bangladesh, a total of 14 people will depart for home.

Zubaida’s homecoming after 17 years

Tarique Rahman, Dr Zubaida and their daughter Zaima Rahman have been living in London since 2008.

After 17 years in exile, Dr Zubaida Rahman is also returning home with her mother-in-law, with a plan to stay at her father’s Dhanmondi residence.

Her father’s house, Mahbub Bhaban, on Road 5 of Dhanmondi, is also prepared to welcome Zubaida.

Though the house is already well-kept, additional arrangements have been made so that Zubaida can stay there with comfort and security.