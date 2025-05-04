Khasru: Japan keen on investing, wants democratic order restored in Bangladesh

Senior BNP leader Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury on Sunday said Japan, like many other countries, expects the restoration of democratic order in Bangladesh, as it has significant plans to invest here.

“They (Japan) have huge investment in Bangladesh and they have a lot of plans for more investment here in the coming days,” he said while briefing reporters after Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh Saida Shinichi’s meeting with BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.

The hour-long meeting, which began at 3:30pm, took place at the party chairperson's Gulshan office.

Khasru, BNP Standing Committee member and Chairperson's Foreign Affairs Advisory Committee member, and Organizing Secretary Shama Obaed also attended the meeting.

Khasru said they discussed how Japan can continue its trend of investment in Bangladesh, like in the past.

He said the BNP always welcomes Japanese investment because the quality of their investment is very good, the cost is low, and the terms of trade are always favourable for Bangladesh.

“Our discussion topics were Madam's (BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia’s) health, her return to the country, investment and trade between the two countries, and the next election,” the BNP leader said.

He said Bangladesh-Japan bilateral relations are very significant. “Japan has always been our biggest development partner. So naturally, they expect the environment to continue to work with the new government coming to Bangladesh in the future.”

Just as everyone is waiting for the elections, Khasru said Japan also wants to know when the elections will be held in Bangladesh.

“Naturally, everyone's investment and many other decisions depend on the election. Everyone is waiting for the election and an elected government in Bangladesh. It is the same with Japan. So, everyone hopes that a democratic order will return to Bangladesh,” he said.

Khasru said all previous BNP governments have had good experience working with Japan, and they successfully implemented many projects.

“We will definitely use that good experience in the future as well,” he added.

In the discussion, he said the Japanese envoy highlighted Khaleda Zia’s long contribution to politics, her love for the people, and her return to the country with the love of the people.

“They are also observing the madam's return to the country with great interest and, like the people of Bangladesh, they also feel that her return to the country is good for the nation,” he said.