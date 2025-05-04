Khaleda Zia to reach Dhaka at 10:30am on Tuesday

BNP Chairperson and former prime minister Khaleda Zia is expected to reach Dhaka at 10:30am on Tuesday from London on a special air ambulance provided by the amir of Qatar.

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi made the announcement and outlined the party’s elaborate arrangements to welcome Khaleda upon her return to the country.

At a press briefing at the BNP’s Naya Paltan central office, he also shared the party’s planned reception program and designated locations for its affiliated bodies and leaders to take positions along the route from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport to Khaleda’s Gulshan Avenue residence.

Party sources said the air ambulance carrying Khaleda and her entourage, including her eldest son Tarique Rahman’s wife Dr Zubaida Rahman and her late son Arafat Rahman Koko’s wife Syeda Sharmila Rahman, along with members of her medical team, will depart from Heathrow Airport at 6:15pm (London time) on Monday.

It will reach Doha around 1:30am local time and is scheduled to arrive at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport around 10:30am on Tuesday after a stopover there.

According to the BNP’s plan, the BNP’s Dhaka north unit will be positioned from the airport to Le Méridien Dhaka, while members of Chhatra Dal will stand from Le Méridien to Khilkhet.

Jubo Dal members will be stationed from Khilkhet to Radisson Blu, and the BNP's Dhaka south unit will take up position from Radisson to the Army Stadium.

Swechchhasebak Dal will cover the stretch from the Army Stadium to Banani Graveyard, while Krishak Dal will be present from Banani Graveyard to Kakoli intersection.

Sramik Dal will stand from Kakoli to the Banani Sheraton Hotel and Ulema Dal, Tanti Dal, Jasas and Matsyajibi Dal will position themselves from Banani Sheraton to Banani kitchen market.

Muktijoddha Dal and other professional bodies will be stationed from Banani kitchen market to Gulshan-2, while Mohila Dal and members of BNP’s National Executive Committee will be present from the Gulshan-2 roundabout to Gulshan Avenue.

Leaders and activists coming from different districts have been requested to take positions at locations of their convenience along the route.

Rizvi emphasized that no one will be allowed to enter the airport premises or the residence of the BNP chairperson.

He urged party leaders and activists to stand on one side of the road, holding party flags and the national flag.

The BNP leader also made it clear that walking or motorbike processions accompanying the chairperson’s motorcade will be strictly prohibited.

Earlier on Saturday night, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said they have made all-out preparations to welcome their Chairperson Khaleda Zia with due reverence, as she is set to return home on Monday after four months of medical treatment in London.

Talking to reporters after a joint meeting of the BNP’s two Dhaka city units and senior leaders of the party’s associate bodies at the BNP chairperson’s Gulshan office, he also said: “Not only BNP, but also the people of the entire country are ready to welcome her.”

Replying to a question, he said that Khaleda is expected to be accompanied by her two daughters-in-law — Dr Zubaida Rahman, wife of BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman and Syeda Sharmila Rahman.

Fakhrul said that Khaleda is now feeling much healthier than before after receiving advanced treatment in a family environment.

He added: “That’s why she decided to return to the country.”

He urged party members and journalists not to create any obstacles on her route so that she can return home smoothly.

He also urged the general public to use the elevated expressway from the airport to Kakoli on the day of Khaleda’s return to avoid traffic congestion.

Khaleda Zia travelled to London on 8 January in a special air ambulance sent by the Emir of Qatar.

Upon arrival, she was admitted to the London Clinic, a private hospital, where she remained under the care of renowned specialists Professor Patrick Kennedy and Professor Jennifer Cross for 17 days.

Since 25 January, she has been receiving treatment at the residence of her elder son, Tarique Rahman.

Tarique Rahman, Dr Zubaida and their daughter Zaima Rahman have been living in London since 2008.

It will be Zubaida’s first return to Bangladesh in 17 years.