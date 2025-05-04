Mustafa Jamal Haider: 12-Party alliance not willing to delay reforms

Chief Coordinator of the 12-Party alliance and Jatiya Party (Kazi Zafar) Chairman Mustafa Jamal Haider on Sunday urged the National Consensus Commission to reach a consensus over minimum reform proposals without unnecessary delay.

“We are not willing to waste time day after day. We should quickly reach a minimum level of consensus. If some issues remain incomplete or disputed, we can reform them in the course of time,” he said.

He said these while taking part in a dialogue with the National Consensus Commission at the LD Hall of the Jatiya Sangsad Complex.

An 11-member delegation from the alliance, led by him, took part in the dialogue presided over by Consensus Commission Vice Chairman Prof Ali Riaz.

Mustafa Jamal Haider said having differences and disagreements among political parties are quite natural.

He said: “This is the beauty and strength of democracy. Still, we must reach a consensus on minimum reforms so that no scope is left for authoritarian rule to reemerge.”

He further said that the actual goal should be to ensure that no new powerful person or chief justice in the future can manipulate the constitution to impose autocracy by exploiting loopholes in the existing state structure.

He stressed the urgency of entrusting state power to elected public representatives to fulfill the democratic aspirations of the nation.

Mustafa Jamal Haider, however, said the Commission is making efforts to address long-standing structural inconsistencies and problems accumulated over the decades.

Consensus Commission members Safar Raj Hossain, Dr Badiul Alam Majumdar and Dr Mohammad Ayub Miah were present at the discussion, moderated by Chief Adviser’s Special Assistant Monir Haider.

The 12-party alliance has expressed agreement with 111 out of the 166 reform proposals placed by the National Consensus Commission, disagreed with 48 and refrained from giving opinions on seven proposals.

On March 20 last, the Consensus Commission opened a series of talks with political parties to forge a national consensus on state reform initiatives undertaken by the interim government.

The commission has already held talks with 23 political parties, including BNP, Jamaat-e-Islami, and the National Citizen Party (NCP).