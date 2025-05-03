Shamsuzzaman: No alternative to polls for upholding democratic order

BNP Vice Chairman Shamsuzzaman Dudu on Saturday asserted that elections are indispensable for maintaining the country’s democratic order.

"Some people now treat the very mention of elections as a crime," he remarked while addressing a memorial meeting as the chief guest, held at the Zahurul Hossain Hall of the National Press Club in the capital.

Shamsuzzaman said: “We were on the streets for 15–16 years during the previous fascist regime. We are still on the streets. We continue to support the current government.”

He added: “But if we see that this government is trying to cling to power through undemocratic means by avoiding elections, that support will no longer remain. To realize elections, the BNP will choose the streets. The people will see what happens then.”

In his speech as chair of the same event, BNP Chairperson’s Adviser Zahir Uddin Swapan said: “We consider Dr Muhammad Yunus to be a very wise person. But some people are prescribing him ways to keep the country away from elections. We believe he will not accept that.”

He added: “It will not be possible to lull the people into sleep by suspending the election process. Power must be handed over to a government elected by the people’s mandate through an election.”