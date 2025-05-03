Saturday, May 03, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Shamsuzzaman: No alternative to polls for upholding democratic order

'Some people now treat the very mention of elections as a crime'

File image of Shamsuzzaman Dudu. Photo: UNB
Update : 03 May 2025, 10:16 PM

BNP Vice Chairman Shamsuzzaman Dudu on Saturday asserted that elections are indispensable for maintaining the country’s democratic order.

"Some people now treat the very mention of elections as a crime," he remarked while addressing a memorial meeting as the chief guest, held at the Zahurul Hossain Hall of the National Press Club in the capital.

Shamsuzzaman said: “We were on the streets for 15–16 years during the previous fascist regime. We are still on the streets. We continue to support the current government.”

He added: “But if we see that this government is trying to cling to power through undemocratic means by avoiding elections, that support will no longer remain. To realize elections, the BNP will choose the streets. The people will see what happens then.”

In his speech as chair of the same event, BNP Chairperson’s Adviser Zahir Uddin Swapan said: “We consider Dr Muhammad Yunus to be a very wise person. But some people are prescribing him ways to keep the country away from elections. We believe he will not accept that.”

He added: “It will not be possible to lull the people into sleep by suspending the election process. Power must be handed over to a government elected by the people’s mandate through an election.”

Topics:

Shamsuzzaman DuduBangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP)
Read More

BNP's Tuku: No corridor without public consent and elected government

Shamsuzzaman: No alternative to elections for upholding democratic order

Tarique: People’s vote key to sovereignty, democracy

Tarique slams interim govt for delaying reforms

Shimul: People see Khaleda Zia as symbol of trust

Fakhrul seeks quick reforms for holding polls

Latest News

Haru's journey from Comilla to Cannes

Fire breaks out at Purana Paltan high-rise, 7 FSCD units fighting blaze

5 short films by 5 young filmmakers streaming now

Netflix's 'The Eternaut' echoes fight against tyranny

Foreign ministry Facebook page hacked

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x