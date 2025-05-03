Who’s flying home with Khaleda Zia?

A surge of activity swept through UK BNP ranks this weekend as numerous members attempted to secure places on Khaleda Zia's return flight.

The Bangladesh Biman flight, scheduled for a Sunday evening departure from Heathrow Airport, became the centre of a last-minute scramble.

Party officials confirmed that the Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman had finalized a select list of individuals to accompany the former prime minister.

The list includes close family members and senior party figures: Khaleda Zia's daughters-in-law Dr Zubaida Rahman and Syeda Shamila Rahman; her physician and BNP Standing Committee member Dr AZM Zahid Hossain; Adviser Md Enamul Haque Chowdhury; APS Md Masudur Rahman; housekeepers Fatema Begum and Rupa Sikdar; UK BNP President MA Malik; UK BNP General Secretary Kaisar M Ahmed; and Mrs Dilara Malik, the wife of MA Malik.

In a parallel development, the UK BNP has announced plans for a significant farewell event for Khaleda Zia.

The party's president and general secretary have issued a public appeal, urging all members, including leaders from the UK BNP and its affiliated organizations, to gather on Sunday afternoon at the road leading to the Royal Suite at Heathrow Airport.

Earlier, on January 8, Khaleda Zia travelled to London for advanced medical treatment on a special air ambulance sent by the Emir of Qatar.

Upon arrival, she was admitted to the London Clinic, where she received treatment under renowned specialists Professor Patrick Kennedy and Professor Jennifer Cross for 17 days.

Since then, she has been receiving care at her son Tarique Rahman’s residence. This time, after more than half a decade, Khaleda Zia celebrated Eid-ul-Fitr in London with her family. She has been spending time joyfully at her son’s home.

Meanwhile, Shamsuddin Didar, a member of the BNP chairperson’s press wing, said that preparations have been completed at her Gulshan residence, Firoza, in anticipation of her return.

He also mentioned that relevant authorities, including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and law enforcement agencies, have been informed.

He further added that BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir sent a letter to the interim government’s Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain last week to inform them of Khaleda Zia’s planned return.

Following that, the government made arrangements for her return via the Bangladesh High Commission in London and Doha.

In 2018, BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia was imprisoned in Dhaka Central Jail following her conviction in a corruption case. She spent four Eids in jail and at the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Hospital.

On August 5, following a student and public uprising that led to the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government, President Md Shahabuddin issued an order granting her release.

The court later annulled the verdicts in the two corruption cases in which she had been imprisoned.