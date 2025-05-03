Saturday, May 03, 2025

Akhtar Hossain: Hasina has turned Bangladesh into a puppet state of India

'In the past 16 years, the Awami League has sold out Bangladesh’s self-respect to India through its foreign policy,' says Akhtar

Akhtar Hossain, member secretary of the National Citizen Party (NCP), addresses a free medical camp organized by the local youth community at Deuti area in Pirgacha upazila, Rangpur, on Saturday, May 3, 2025. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 03 May 2025, 03:57 PM

Akhtar Hossain, member secretary of the National Citizen Party (NCP), has said that over the past 16 years, autocratic Hasina has turned Bangladesh into a puppet state of India. At a time when the people of this country have risen to reclaim their lost dignity, India is creating tensions along the border.

He made these remarks while inaugurating a free medical camp organized by the local youth community at Deuti area in Pirgacha upazila of Rangpur on Saturday afternoon.

He said: “India’s aggressive stance has been such that it has not treated the people of this country as human beings. Over the last 16 years, the country’s foreign policy has been led to a point where Bangladesh’s self-respect has been entirely sold out to India by the Awami League.”

He said: “The people of Bangladesh are now united on the question of dignity. Alongside the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), local residents are also playing a courageous role in preventing border tensions and untoward incidents.”

He said this is a unique example and a lesson from the 2024 mass uprising, showing resistance against injustice.

He further added that the NCP is placing special importance on maintaining respectful relations with neighbouring countries. The people of Bangladesh are no longer bowing to India’s unjust actions—they have started to protest.

Akhtar Hossain also said that the interim government has already taken several initiatives regarding the Teesta River in the north, including dam construction.

If these are implemented, the landscape of the Teesta riverbank areas will change significantly, and he urged the government to act promptly to make the economic zones in the region visible.

India, Sheikh Hasina, Awami League, National Citizen Party
