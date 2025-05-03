BNP's Tuku: No corridor without public consent and elected government

BNP Publicity Secretary Sultan Salauddin Tuku said no corridor is to be availed without public consent and elected government.

Addressing the Rohingya issue and the corridor debate, BNP Publicity Secretary Sultan Salauddin Tuku said every inch of land in this country belongs to its people. “If you let someone use it, the consent of the people is required. Whether this land should be given to someone else must be decided after consulting its rightful owners,” he said.

“A prompt decision should be taken through discussions with all parties that represent the people of this country,” he added.

He made these remarks while responding to questions from journalists during a press conference for the Police Lines Football Championship at the Tangail Press Club auditorium on Saturday afternoon.

Tuku further said: “If someone is going to use a corridor in Bangladesh, the people must know about it. This country belongs to everyone. Bangladesh comes before all. We must all work together to protect our national interests.”

He said the people are the rightful owners of the country. “The ownership of the state and the people’s right to vote must be restored. In the past few national elections, people could not cast their votes. Around 36 million new voters were unable to vote. No one holds exclusive ownership of this country,” he said.

“Fascism and autocracy have ended, and the people expect a democratic Bangladesh to follow. To institutionalize democracy, a fair and acceptable election is needed—this is what the BNP demands,” he added.

Tuku also said former prime minister Begum Khaleda Zia is returning to the country after a long period of treatment, which is a moment of great joy for them. “Everyone is happy to welcome her back,” he said.

Also present at the time were Abdul Kader, head teacher of Police Lines Model High School; former district BNP member secretary Mahmudul Haque Sanu; and former organizing secretary Shafiqul Rahman Khan, among others.