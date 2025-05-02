Saturday, May 03, 2025

Akhtar demands Awami League ban, calls it terrorist group

He urged an immediate ban on the party and unity among all parties, including BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami

National Citizen Party (NCP) Member Secretary Akhtar Hossain speaks at a protest rally organized by the partys Dhaka Metropolitan branch at the south gate of Baitul Mukarram National Mosque, demanding justice for the July massacre and a ban on the Awami League, on Friday, May 2, 2025. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 02 May 2025, 09:00 PM

National Citizen Party (NCP) Member Secretary Akhtar Hossain has said that the Awami League should be delisted from the Election Commission’s registration and instead be classified as a terrorist organization, describing it as a party responsible for mass killings.

He made the remarks on Friday afternoon while speaking as a special guest at an NCP protest rally held at the south gate of Baitul Mukarram National Mosque in Dhaka.

The rally was organized by the Dhaka Metropolitan branch of the NCP demanding justice for the July massacre and a ban on the Awami League’s political activities.

A large number of party leaders and activists from every ward of Dhaka and nearby districts took part.

Posing a question to the government, Akhtar said: “What is stopping you from taking legal action against the Awami League?”

He demanded an immediate ban on the party and called for unity on the issue among all political parties, including the BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami.

He also urged for action against the Jatiya Party, labelling it a collaborator of fascism, and instructed party activists to build strongholds in every household against both the Awami League and Jatiya Party.

Awami LeagueBNPJamaat-e-IslamiJatiya PartyNational Citizen Party
