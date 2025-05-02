Nahid: AL's registration must be cancelled, activities banned

Convener of National Citizen Party (NCP) Nahid Islam has called for the immediate cancellation of the Awami League's registration as a political party and a complete ban on its political activities.

"The people of Bangladesh gave a clear verdict against the Awami League on August 5 (2024). They declared that this party should no longer be allowed to do politics in this country," he said at the 5th founding anniversary program of AB Party at the National Press Club on Friday.

Nahid Islam said: "On August 5, the people of Bangladesh delivered a verdict against the Awami League that it should no longer be allowed to engage in politics in this country."

"When we say the people will decide the fate of Awami League, there are two paths - one through voting and the other through street protests. On August 5, the latter occurred through a public uprising," he added.

Nahid, former information and broadcasting adviser of the interim government, further said that a mass uprising has taken place in the country in which the people rejected both Mujibism and the Awami League.

"Amid the public outrage, Awami League leaders fled the country," he said, adding: "Now, there should be no debate about whether the Awami League can continue in politics. They have lost the moral grounds to do so. Now the issue is how the legal process will proceed."

"We must find a democratic path forward. The Awami League's registration must be cancelled and its organizational activities must be banned immediately. Only then we can reach a final decision through judicial process," he further said.